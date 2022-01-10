The little bear cubs that come into Appalachian Bear Rescue after being struck by cars or going through the tragedy of losing their mothers don’t arrive with birth certificates that can pinpoint their exact age.
But, the expert curators at ABR and veterinarians at the University of Tennessee have a good idea of the time period when most are born. Thus, each that comes in has Jan. 22 assigned as their birthday.
In 2021, ABR, a rehabilitation facility for black bears located in Townsend, took in 11 such bears — Hops, Barley, Bourbon, Lemon Drop, Cosmo, Prost, Cheers, India, Stout, Porter and Bud. All but Bud, who is older and will turn 2, have now been released back into the wilds from which they came.
As these 10 reach their first birthdays in a matter of days, they indeed do have reason to celebrate. ABR has given them a second chance at the life they were meant to live — free in the wild to roam and grow old.
A tiny bear named Hops
Hops was the first bear that arrived, on April 12, and spent months recuperating after being found alone in Big South Fork Recreational Area. He was only 11 weeks old and weighed a fragile 2.6 pounds.
It wasn’t long before he was joined at the facility by Barley, who made his debut on April 26, at only 5 pounds. Three days later, Bourbon would arrive, needing the care of ABR and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. He also weighed in at 5 pounds. These two hailed from Kentucky.
Lemon Drop and Cosmo are sisters. Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR, said they were brought in from Fentress County near the plateau region. They arrived on June 25. It was thought that Cosmo was a male until release date and curators learned her identity.
They kept on coming
Brothers Cheers and Prost became temporary residents on July 13. Prost weighed 23.2 pounds and Cheers, 19-6. India was next, coming to ABR on Sept. 9 and weighing 36.2 pounds.
Another set of brothers, Stout and Porter, had to be brought to ABR after they were found on the road along The Dragon, unharmed, on Oct. 19. However, their mother was dead at the scene; it isn’t known if she was hit by a car or fell from a tree and died. The cubs were not leaving and were in danger of being hit by vehicles.
Hops spent the most time recovering at ABR in 2021; Stout and Porter were here the shortest length of time. Stout would end up weighing the most at release, at 138.2 pounds.
And the final appearance in 2021 was Bud. He is a year older than the others and ended up at ABR after being hit by a car on the spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.
All but Bud have been released to the areas they were previously living in. Bud has recovered from broken bones and also had some teeth pulled. He will be going home any day, leaving ABR empty of bears for the time being.
“It takes some coordination,” Dodd said of the bear releases. ABR coordinates with Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Great Smoky Mountains National Park and agencies in other states where some of the bears will be returned. Veterinarians with UT are also present to do final checks on the bears before they are transported away.
UT is also doing a blind study on a new mobilization drug, Dodd said. She said it’s easier to do this at ABR versus the wild because the facility is a very controlled environment.
The bears, Dodd said, are immobilized so they can be weighed and thoroughly checked out before they are returned back into the wild. They are then given a reversal drug and will not be transported until awake and standing, she explained.
“You don’t want to haul an immobilized bear anywhere,” she said.
Ready to go to work
Now that Bud is the sole occupant, Dodd said plans are to work on a new outdoor enclosure, which will be No. 5. Workers can’t get anywhere near Bud’s enclosure but are ready to go to work as soon as he is gone.
ABR successfully raised more than $150,000 for this project. It will mean they can take in more bears should the need arise.
As for when a bear might arrive, Dodd and the curators have no way of knowing. Wildlife agencies could get a call today about an injured or orphaned bear. ABR has to be ready.
“We never know how long our offseason is going to be,” Dodd said. “We have to assume we are not going to have one. You have to be ready to go.”
That also means being prepared for all types of emergencies like winter storms and power outages. ABR lost power for two during a recent snow. Electric fences keep the ABR bears in and intruder bears out.
No electricity, no problem
When the power outage occurred, ABR put its two giant generators to work, which run off propane. Tanks are monitored to make sure they don’t get low, Dodd said.
They even have a backup for their backup. The fences can also be operated from a battery system.
The cameras ABR received few years ago have also proved valuable. Staff at this rehabilitation facility have eyes on the temporary guests 24/7.
“We see things we never would have otherwise,” Dodd said. “We don’t have to go down to the enclosure and disrupt them. There is no human contact.”
The bears are cared for with as little of that contact as possible so they remain wild and can live out their lives that way.
Over the years, hundreds of bears have come to the facility, gotten the care they need and then been taken home. Some tiny cubs have even been successfully fostered into the den of another mother after losing theirs.
Prost left weighing a healthy 137.8 pounds. Cheers weighed 92.4 and India, 91.9 pounds. Porter was a large male like his brother and weighed 134.5 pounds as he moved to freedom.
Hops, the smallest, made a great recovery, leaving ABR at 118.6 pounds.
On Dec. 6 and 7, 10 of the bears were released. Dodd said work will go on at a frantic pace to be ready for that first 2022 bear, whenever it arrives.
“You have to be willing to do things on the fly,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.