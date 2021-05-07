Knox Heritage will present awards for excellence in historic preservation on May 20 as part of National Preservation month. The 6 p.m. event will be held online and is free to attend. Visit www.knoxheritage.org to register. There will be opportunities during the evening to make a donation to Knox Heritage to support preservation in East Tennessee.
Award recipients will include architects, designers, contractors, foundations, homeowners, volunteers and others making an impact by preserving places of historic and cultural significance. Since 1978, 812 awards have been given to a wide range of historic projects and individuals throughout the middle East Tennessee region.
