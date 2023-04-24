A spelling bee can be a nerve-wracking test for children, but for Blount County adults it’s a fun way to raise thousands of dollars for adult education programs.
The 26th Annual Adult Spelling this Saturday, April 29, at the Blount County Public Library already has about a dozen teams, with the registration deadline Thursday afternoon.
While the bee is a friendly competition, it’s also a challenge. The champions of the past four events, Empirical Spellers team Kathleen Mavournim and Bob Richmond is signed up to defend their title.
Together with a silent auction the annual event usually raises about $4,000 to help Blount County adults gain high school equivalency diplomas and hone skills needed for employment and life.
Working together
The adult spelling bee format allows the two team members to consult before giving their answers.
Businesses, organizations and individuals can sponsor a team for $300 or half a team for $150. The foundation even will help match volunteer spellers to fill out a team for sponsors.
For example, twins are expect to compete for a team sponsored by twin brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the “Stranger Things” series on Netflix. In addition to sponsoring teams to support the foundation their aunt Carol Ergenbright helped create in 1986, the Duffers also have donated “Stranger Things” posters for the auctions for the past few years.
This year’s auction also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of McGhee Tyson Airport and a gift basket including memberships from the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.
The silent auction will launch at Saturday’s spelling bee and be available online until May 15. A QR code linking to the auction will be part of the bee program.
Arconic Tennessee Operations is the corporate sponsor for the bee.
Changing lives
“We’re hoping to start a new program this year for ESL classes for adults,” said Jackie Taylor, executive director of the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
If a grant is approved this spring, the foundation will be reaching out through churches, schools, employers and immigrant groups to promote the English language acquisition classes.
“We have a robust ESL program,” according to lead teacher Margaret Muller, but currently programs are offered only weekday mornings. About 215 adults are enrolled this year in those classes and to earn high school equivalency degrees.
Each year about 50 Blount County adults earn their equivalency diploma by passing the HiSET exam with help from the foundation.
“Generally they’ve hit a point in their life when they want to be happier with their job or make more money,” Muller observed, noting that can be just the launching point for further education.
For the money invested in adult education, she said, “I don’t know that there’s a program with a better return.” Raising the education level of adults can improve life for an entire family.
“It’s a way out of poverty,” Muller said.
While grants from organizations such as the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and Truist Foundation and partnerships with organizations such as the public library help with program costs, foundation fundraising is important to cover administrative and operational costs and expand programing.
Programs offered at the Blount County Justice Center are well on their way to a goal of reaching 240 adults this year with workforce development and financial literacy training, Taylor said.
Competitors who want to hone their skills tor the adult spelling bee can check out “Words of the Champions, Your Key to the Bee,” the official study resource from the Scripps National Spelling Bee and the source for all the fundraiser’s words. Taylor said they will be using the 2015 word list this year.
