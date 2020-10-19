Hearts and Hands Scholarship Fund of Townsend has awarded scholarships to 20 students pursuing post-secondary schooling. Recipients include freshmen attending a variety of colleges, a senior preparing to graduate from University of Tennessee with a pre-med degree, two nursing students and an MBA candidate. One student is finishing up an 18-month hands-on program at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in equipment maintenance.
“Because of COVID-19 most students have not been able to work and save for tuition and expenses, so these scholarships are especially important this year,” said Cindy Cutting, treasurer for Hearts and Hands. “Fortunately, the proceeds from our Thrift Shoppe has allowed us to award $1,500 per full-time student, which can go a long way in paying for books and expenses not covered by tuition-based financial aid.”
Scholarship candidates are required to be Townsend residents and provide documentation of their student status. They can be full-time or part-time students. Part-time students receive a prorated scholarship based on their credit hours. The scholarship fund was established in 1994.
William Stallions is the winner of the special $1,000 Dorothy Storey Scholarship awarded each year to the applicant who has best demonstrated a spirit of public service in the Townsend community. Stallions is attending Maryville College as a freshman and plans to become a civil engineer.
The 2020/2021 Hearts and Hands scholarship recipients are: Jake Frye, Emily-Kate Skidmore, Josif N. Huskey, Tate Roberts, William Stallions, Mikayla Hutsell, Kimberly Negus, Dorinda Stephens, Braden Carnes, Mikah Truex, Michael Myers, Nolanda Richards, Carolyne Koella, Jared Webb, Joshua Addison Hitch, Faith Thompkins, Noah Taylor, Dante Bruno, Jordyn Walker and Lydia Vananda.
The Hearts and Hands Thrift Shoppe at 120 Tiger Drive in Townsend is open three days a week, Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store follows state guidelines for stores open during the pandemic and the wearing of face masks is required. For more information visit the Hearts and Hands Facebook page or the website www.heartsandhandsfund.org.
