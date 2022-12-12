After 10 years serving thrifty customers on East Broadway in Maryville, the resale shop 4 Chics and a Cat is relocating to a new home.
Manager Sue Burda confirmed the new location as Alnwick Community Center on Big Springs Road, Maryville. This is the former Alnwick Elementary School, which has undergone extensive renovations over the past few years. Burda said 4 Chics will be housed in the basement, and while it is less than the 8,000 square feet at the East Broadway location, there is room to grow at Alnwick.
The shop, which is a nonprofit, was served an eviction notice and given 30 days to vacate, Burda said. She said 4 Chics had fallen behind on rent due to the payment of some extremely high utility bills and was trying to catch back up when the eviction notice came.
The original lease there on East Broadway was signed in 2012. Burda said she came on board with the shop a few years later.
It was named for the four original owners and a one-eyed cat named Gabby. The resale shop was officially formed back in 2010, according to the website.
Customers worked to try and find this popular shop a new home, with one of them recommending Alnwick, Burda said. Some loyal customers even helped with the move.
“We had two 26-foot trucks that made three trips each,” the store manager said. Board members jumped in to help along with current employees.
The store sells a variety of secondhand items, from books to shoes, watches and other jewelry, kitchen accessories, furniture, home decor, games, toys and more. Proceeds go to help animal welfare groups in the community. The shop has given more than $100,000 to various groups such as Smoky Mountain Animal Care Foundation, People Promoting Animal Welfare, Feral Felines, Humane Society of East Tennessee and Knoxville Guinea Pig Rescue.
Plans are to open at Alnwick in early January, Burda said. There are still some changes being made to the space.
The building on East Broadway is empty. Anyone wanting to send correspondence to 4 Chics is asked to use the Human Society of East Tennessee’s address, 1611 E. Broadway, Maryville.
For now, the name will remain 4 Chics and a Cat, but the logo is changing. Burda said she has been able to keep the business phone number. The mission of helping animals will never change, she said. Gabby was the one-eyed cat that greeted customers for years; she passed away a few years ago.
“Gabby is the matriarch of the whole store,” Burda said. “The mission of Gabby is never going to end.”
There are now four cats that call the store home: Kola, Clementine, Cletus and Camora, along with two guinea pigs. All will be relocated to the new store, Burda said. They are currently in foster care.
Plans are to have a soft opening sometime in early January, followed by a grand opening. Burda said she and her staff are grateful for the support of many people in this community.
This longstanding business also operated a pet food pantry, and Burda said she will continue that as well. The program helps senior citizens who need assistance feeding their pets. “I will make deliveries,” Burda said.
It has been tough to move out, find a new location and get it ready for opening during such a busy time of year, but Burda said she is determined to make this work and provide customers with the services they expect. The new home isn’t as visible as the East Broadway location. The store manager is now busy getting the word out.
“We’ve had a lot of help from the community,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t want us to leave Maryville. We are glad to have found a place.”
