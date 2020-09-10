The eighth annual 4-Wheeling for the Cure will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Wind Rock Park in Oliver Springs. The event takes place rain or shine. It is in memory of Brendly Overly, Jim Tunnell, D.A. Young and Kenneth Spence.
4-Wheeling for a Cure benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. More information can be found on Facebook at StJude4WheelingforaCure. To donate to St. Jude, go to fundraising.stjude.org/4wheelingforacure.
