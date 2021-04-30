The Tennessee Craft Spring Fair returns to Centennial Park in Nashville May 7, 8, and 9. After canceling both of its 2020 fairs, Tennessee Craft welcomes back more than 150 artists to the largest craft fair of its caliber in the region. Nationally acclaimed artists from Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Virginia will showcase their work.
Metro Parks’ recent renovation and reopening of the Great Lawn in front of the Parthenon offers a larger site for a socially distanced fair, with artists’ booths spaced out more than usual, masks encouraged in close company, and all activities outdoors, rain or shine. Metro Public Health Department will be on site Saturday and Sunday during the fair to offer information and single-dose vaccinations for COVID-19.
The Emerging Makers Tents provide an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to expand their professional development, as they experience the fair working alongside established artists. Publix Super Markets Charities and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee present the hybrid Kids’ Tent, a popular and fun-filled art educational program featuring online video instruction produced in collaboration with ten Middle Tennessee non-profits, using supplies available for pick up free of charge at the fair.
Through the fairs and a robust calendar of year-round programs, Tennessee Craft continues to inspire — impacting future generations of craft artists and collectors. Tennessee Craft Fairs (held each Spring and Fall) are the premier outdoor events for artists to showcase and sell their work in an intimate and personal setting. Craft artists connect with the community by demonstrating their craft knowledge and processes. Artists are eager for the opportunity to share their creative talents with the public again.
The 50th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair offers cash awards including Best of Show. Awards support Tennessee Craft’s mission of encouraging artists in their work, developing their craft and elevating their career. For more information, please visit tennesseecraft.org.
As always, this free event is accessible to the public — with free parking and free shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday. Shuttles will run in 15-minute loops from the HCA Parking Lots located on Park Plaza to the entrance of the Tennessee Craft Fair. Gray Line of Tennessee generously provides this free service. For more details and event info, please visit tennesseecraft.org/springfair.
