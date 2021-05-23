Lenoir City Park will host the 59th Annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6. More than 200 artists and crafters from throughout the Southeast and beyond will be featured.
Items range from ceramics and glassware to metal work and jewelry, to baskets, woodwork and much more. Food and beverage vendors add to the enjoyment with tasty treats for all. This year’s Festival will include COVID safety measures, which will be observed for the protection of all in attendance. Lenoir City Park overlooks Fort Loudoun Lake and the Smoky Mountains.
All profits go back into the community to help various organizations and programs in Loudon County, including the Boy Scouts, the Lions Club and a local sports team, to name a few. The club has also provided scholarships to local graduates to help further their education.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 5, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 6. The address is 6707 City Park Drive, Lenoir City. A $3 donation is requested at the entrance.
