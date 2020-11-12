As Dorothy Moulden Mynatt stood on her porch Wednesday afternoon and watched a parade in her honor, the mother of four and grandmother to many couldn’t stop smiling, and waving.
It was Mynatt’s 97th birthday, a day her family makes special every year. Daughter Caroline Tate said they had a few obstacles to overcome, namely COVID-19. Mynatt hasn’t been out of her house for several months except for doctor visits.
So Tate came up with the idea to have a drive-by birthday celebration at Mynatt’s Alcoa home. At about 2 p.m. Wednesday the parade began, with Alcoa Fire Department leading the way.
There were some 50 to 60 vehicles that lined up to honor Mynatt, who her family calls “Queen Bee.” In addition to Tate, her daughters are Doris McNear, Lucinda Williams and Patricia Simmons. She has 11 grandchildren, 25 grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren.
Mynatt’s yard was decked out with large congratulatory signs. Cars flowed down her street for several minutes.
This 97-year-old chose to stand the whole time. When it was over, she said it was a birthday she will never forget. Church family, neighbors, extended family and longtime friends made their presence know with honks, waves and lots of birthday cards.
Mynatt was born on Nov. 11, 1923 in Sevierville. In 1942, her father moved to Maryville to work for what was then the Aluminum Company of America. Her husband was in the military at the time. When he returned in 1945, they bought a house in Alcoa. He was also later employed by ALCOA.
Mynatt has lived at the site of the house they purchased for 75 years. She still has the same phone number given to her in 1945.
Family said she greets everyone with a beautiful and cheerful smile. She loves her birthday being on Veterans Day, they said, because she can tell people her birthday is a holiday. Her daughters said it is a wonderful blessing to call her their mother.
She attributes her longevity to her firm belief in God.
Mynatt posed for photos on her porch following the parade. “It was wonderful,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.”
