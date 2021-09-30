It is with a deep sigh of relief that Faye Bryant completes the trilogy of novels that spans three generations of her family’s tragic story.
The first installment was “Louise,” about her grandmother, followed by “Elaina,” which covered the tumultuous years of Bryant’s mom’s life. The final novel, “Beth,” is just out and may as well be titled “Faye” for its mirroring of her own life.
This 32-year resident of Townsend said this final book in the collective trilogy dubbed “Grandma, Mom and Me,” was probably the easiest to write.
“This one is based on my life,” she explained. “There were places where it was more difficult to write because it brought up vivid memories and not necessarily good ones. ... I didn’t have to make up as much because the memories were mine.”
She said 98% of “Beth” is a true account of her life. Some of her first memories are of being left home by her parents so they could hang out in bars. She was bullied on the school bus almost daily from the time she was in fifth grade until the menacing older student graduated, five years later.
Her self-worth became nonexistent when she was molested, and there were others, Bryant said, who convinced her she was worthless.
In reading this book, readers surely would describe the young Beth as someone who felt abandoned, invisible, fearful and in great pain. Broken is how Bryant sees her. That is Bryant describing herself.
And yet this author calls this book inspirational.
The good and the bad
“Despite all of those things, each of those experiences combined with all the others, made me who I am,” she said. “It has given me compassion for other people in those situations.”
In the book, Beth reaches a point of hopelessness and despair so overwhelming she contemplates suicide — another page from Bryant’s own life. For her, it was after her mom passed away in 2015. Bryant said she and her mom never had the true mother-daughter relationship.
“All of this stuff was in my past and I had never dealt with it healthfully,” the author said. “I had just stuffed it down. When mom died, it was the last straw. I tried to stuff that down too and it just wouldn’t go.”
Bryant said she was on antidepressants at the time but could still barely get through a day. She made it, she said,by telling herself “this is why I shouldn’t die today.”
With help, she came to realize she needed to make peace with her past. Bryant said she forgave those who inflicted pain and trauma on her, even when they didn’t seek it. Her parents never expressed their regrets over their mistakes.
“You get to a place in your life where you realize the past cannot be changed,” she said. “What can be changed is how you handle it now and what you do with it. Do you tuck it away into your past or do you let all of that control you now?”
The author worked on “Beth” over the course of a year. She would ask her husband, Jack, to read each completed chapter. Bryant already had told him about her tragic past, but it was still a path she wanted him to take with her.
Coming to terms
In 2017, Bryant’s father died. She described herself as a “daddy’s girl,” but learned over the years that he had outright lied to her about his own past.
“Throughout my own childhood, I was told he was born and raised in north Florida and was an only child like me,” Bryant explained. “And both of his parents were dead. When he almost died when I was 15, I learned he was born and raised in a little town in eastern Iowa as one of six children. His youngest brother lived three hours from us and his mother lived with them.”
Without her faith, Bryant knows this story would have a much different ending. She said one of her fond memories is of herself and her mom sitting down and reading Grace Livingston Hill novels. In them, the author always gave a plan of salvation, Bryant said.
So Bryant did the same in this trilogy. She said she isn’t preachy, just putting the path out there for those who want to follow.
“It’s not an altar call with all five verses of ‘Just As I Am,’” she said.
There are weavings of stubbornness but also forgiveness in all three helpings of this trilogy. Tragic choices are made evident, like Bryant and her mom marrying abusive men. Bryant got out and is now happily married to Jack.
Those who survive
And despite what happened to these three generations of women, or because of it, Bryant seems herself and them as strong-willed survivors. She says Beth emerges confident, passionate, focused and a truth-teller.
On Thursday, Bryant turned 61, and it was also the launch for “Beth.” It is available on Amazon. This road of revelation and healing continues, she said. Joy and laughter have replaced sadness and defeat.
The covers of the first two books in the trilogy feature the main characters with their backs to readers. In “Beth,” she is facing her challenges forward.
With her story out there, Bryant now offers herself as a motivational speaker and coach. In one of her presentations, she stands on the stage and tells each chapter of her life, the good and bad. She has items laid out that signify each chapter and picks them up, starting with a large suitcase. By the end, she has layers of items across her neck, on her arms, on her head and in her hands.
“I conclude by addressing each issue/lie I had grown to believe, with the truth. And as I go, I drop the items — except the ones that are good.”
