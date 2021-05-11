A project years in the making in Blount County includes the recent installation of six beehives at Blount County Operations Center and the eventual inclusion of various gardens, a small vineyard and orchard.
The bee installation took place on April 25 at BCOC, off McArthur Road, Maryville, where community leaders and bee experts came together. This initiative is a collaborative effort of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Blount County Highway Department, Blount County Beekeepers Association, Blount County Soil Conservation, Blount County Master Gardeners and UT-TSU Blount County Agricultural Extension.
“The new apiary affords an opportunity for Blount County citizens to observe firsthand the working of a honeybee colony and learn the importance of protecting and promoting the health of honeybee colonies,” Mitchell said.
John Wilson serves as Blount County Agricultural Extension director. He said site preparation was provided by the Blount County Highway Department under the direction of Superintendent Jeff Headrick and also Operations Manager Jim Cox. The hive boxes were given by the Blount County Beekeepers.
“Now the apiary is humming with honeybees hard at work,” Wilson said.
Bees are critical for food pollination. The estimated value of insect-pollinated food and crops in the United States exceeds $15 billion, which includes $500 million in Tennessee. Honeybees and other insects pollinate about 150 crops, which is 75% of fruits and vegetables.
In recent years, Tennessee beekeepers and others across the nation have lost hives due to mites, pesticides and other disasters. Beekeepers in this state have lost 70% of their colonies.
Josh Chambers was present to install the beehives on that Sunday afternoon. He said discussion of this project started about four years ago. Progress was halted in 2020 due to COVID-19, he explained.
Chambers donated one of his hives, as did Charlie Parton and Coley O’Dell. They attended the installation along with Howard Kerr, a longtime beekeeper and president of the Tennessee Beekeepers Association. Maryville Farmers Market provided some funding, Chambers said.
There are between 250 and 350 members of the Blount County Beekeepers Association, Chambers estimated. He has been keeping bees for four years but was raised around them as his father was also a beekeeper. He took over as president of Blount County Beekeepers Association in January.
Dale Hinkle was previous BCBA president and was part of the core team of organizers who have worked on getting the apiary installed.
Beekeepers will be responsible for taking care of the six hives, Chambers said.
This BCBA apiary is just one part of a larger plan at the Blount County Operations Center. There will be rain gardens, demonstration vegetable gardens, turf grass demonstration areas, a small vineyard and orchard area as well as pollinator gardens.
When it’s complete, the community will have access to the outdoor classrooms and teaching venues through Ag Extension and Blount County Soil Conservation. Workshops and garden tours will be part of this effort, leaders said.
“We’re fortunate for the shared vision of Mayor Mitchell and the Blount County Beekeepers to establish an apiary,” Wilson said.
