The Knoxville Writers' Guild will present "A Celebration of Poetry," with Rhea Carmon, Knoxville's poet laureate, from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 8 at Central United Methodist Church, 201 Third Ave., Knoxville.
Carmon will bring together a group of creative wordsmiths for the program. The first prize winner in KWG's poetry contest will read the winning entry.
Along with Carmon, expect readings from JP Schuffman, Black Atticus, Linda Parsons, Marcus Carmon, Stephanie Kodish and Elisha Mykelti.
