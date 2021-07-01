Odds are, there isn’t anyone around who recalls the day, 105 years ago, when Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Alcoa came into existence.
In that year, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected president and World War I was raging.
On Sunday, July 4, the Rev. Benjamin Lewis Jr., Bethel’s pastor, and his congregation will celebrate this milestone achievement, adding five years to Bethel’s centenarian status. And while a lot of history happened in those 105 years, Lewis said the date is extra special because of what has happened in the past 16 months.
“In March of last year, we had to close the sanctuary down,” the pastor said. “That’s something we have never done before. We started putting Sunday morning worship on Facebook Live.”
The whole way faith communities worshipped last year was altered, and Bethel was no exception. This small church on North Hall Road in Alcoa has a majority of older members, Lewis explained, so it was especially tough on some of them to navigate various social media platforms.
“Facebook Live is different for me as a pastor,” Lewis said. “I have never done it before. We did it because we had to and because it was so important to continue the tradition of Bethel. There was Facebook Live for Sunday morning. Bible study was held on Zoom. Sunday school was by conference call on Sunday morning.”
The pandemic has subsided and vaccinations have been taking place for months now. Lewis said he and his congregation are now back to meeting in person with the option for others to tune in virtually. Social distancing remains in place, he said.
The church also has had a tradition of helping the homebound in the community. Each third Saturday of the month, members have come together to prepare and deliver meals to elderly and sick residents. That didn’t stop due to the pandemic.
Judy Knight oversees the hospitality committee at Bethel. Members are responsible for seeing that this outreach ministry continues. Other churches join in to help.
Lewis said they typically serve between 70 and 80 people each month. “We did that all during the pandemic,” Lewis said. “Bethel has that tradition.”
There were changes made to how meals were prepared and delivered to protect against COVID-19.
Children who attend the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Alcoa also have a relationship with Bethel. They are invited to come to Bethel on Wednesday nights for a meal and Bible study. Transportation is provided.
“We weren’t able to do that outreach during the pandemic,” Lewis said. “We hope to get started back. But the pandemic isn’t over yet.”
The pastor said the youth choir once again is coming together as a group. Things are slowly getting back to normal, he explained.
Lewis also has been a mentor to others who have been called into the ministry. He has three associate pastors and said each was responsible for conducting a weekly devotional on Facebook during the pandemic. Others in the congregation are part of Men in Christ — Men in Community.
Virtual worship was absolutely necessary, Lewis said. That was the only way to ensure the Christian message gets out. Handshakes, hugs and gathering together was certainly missed, he said.
“There is nothing like in-person worship,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t just church. We missed so many things.”
Lewis will deliver the 105th anniversary message at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. He said the adult choir will perform and there will be a meal following the service. It will be packaged as to-go orders, with tents set up outside.
It was 1916 when the Rev. W.H. Howard, from Americus, Georgia, came to Alcoa, according to Bethel’s written history. People were living in tents at the time, the document states, because ALCOA Inc. was still in the process of building company housing.
Bethel Missionary Baptist was started in an area of the community known as Black Bottom. Howard was the first pastor.
The first wooden building was constructed in 1930 but was destroyed by fire five years later. The brick structure replaced it in 1933. This church served as the meeting place for the Blount County chapter of the NAACP. Cub Scouts called this their home, too.
The oldest members here, who are in their 90s, are Mary Sankey and Magnolia Flowers.
Lewis, who has been pastor for almost three years, has connections to Bethel that date back 70 years. Besides being born in Blount County, his mother, Dorothy Lewis, was a member of Bethel and part of a professional gospel singing group called the Golden Echoes. That he is now pastor here has special meaning, he said.
Family members have attended Bethel over the years. Before taking over as pastor here, Lewis served in that same capacity at First Calvary Baptist in Lonsdale and Macedonia Missionary Baptist in Newport.
“God led me here,” he said.
Sunday will be a time of worship, praise and recognition of a huge milestone for Bethel. Lewis said he can’t wait. His sermon topic is appropriately titled “The Little Church That Could.”
“It is extra special because it’s the 105th,” he said. “But because of what we have gone through as a church, as a community and as a world over the last 16 months due to the pandemic, it’s extra special to us.”
