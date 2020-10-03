What was downtown Maryville like a century ago?
Brennan LeQuire, a reference librarian at the Blount County Public Library, has answered this question through extensive research and compiled the information into a book, “Maryville 1920: From Pistol Creek to the Palace Theater.” Published by Blount County Friends of the Library, proceeds from the book’s sale will be used to support all of the library’s programs.
The book, available at the Bookmark Café in the library, at Friends of the Library book sales and at Amazon.com, contains 158 pages and takes readers on a stroll through downtown Maryville as it appeared in 1920. Chapters are devoted to a brief history of Maryville and to various aspects of life at that time. Additional chapters introduce us to the people of Maryville, both the well known and the lesser known. Interspersed throughout the text are photographs; original drawings by Frank Story and Jim Stovall, the library’s writer-in-residence and the book’s editor; maps; and newspaper clippings. An index is provided as well as an extensive bibliography.
“Maryville 1920” differs from other available materials, LeQuire said.
“I wanted to add to the information that had already been compiled by other people through the years,” she explained. “It was largely a matter of sifting through bits of information in several different sources and trying to make sense of them. I tried to focus on combining text with images. We have other sources that are mainly one or the other.”
Gone but not forgotten
Maryville was quite different a century ago, LeQuire said. For example, “It was hard to imagine Maryville without the roads and bridges that are there now,” she said. “It was fascinating that Main Street (now Broadway) did not cross Pistol Creek. It is so easy now to totally ignore the lay of the land as a limiting factor. I also had not realized that getting from Maryville to Alcoa was not always as easy as it is now.”
She mentioned the elegant home of Barclay McGhee (1759-1819) which once stood between present-day McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and Broadway Towers. LeQuire found conflicting information on when the house was constructed: One resource claims 1790, another 1840. In 1920, it was owned by the Cates family.
“I read in the newspaper that when they moved the richly landscaped Barclay McGhee house to the back of its lot to make way for a gas station in the 1940s, they planned to move two big magnolia trees to a home on Niles Ferry,” LeQuire said. “I was never able to verify how they did that or even whether or not it actually happened. Hauling two mature trees down the road would have been quite a sight.”
Second Presbyterian Church, built in the late 1880s by a group of African American members of New Providence Presbyterian Church, was located at 211 E. Church St. next to where the A.K. Harper Memorial Library later would be built.
“In the late 1800s, it was a busy place, with many programs and events that seemed to cross racial lines,” LeQuire said. “I had run across the name of Malissa Toole Fagg last year in a memoir by Lutitia Toole Anderson, whose relatives had owned Malissa before the Civil War, and when her name turned up in the list of church members, I knew I had to mention her individually. It hadn’t occurred to me before researching this book that many people living in 1920 had lived through the Civil War, on both sides of the armed conflict, and as slaves.”
Appreciating the past
The book project has its roots in 2019 as LeQuire was asked to develop a historic walking tour of Maryville for the library’s first literary festival. Because the library was celebrating its 100th anniversary that year, she focused on what Maryville was like when the library officially opened downtown in 1919.
The idea for writing a book on 1920 Maryville was Jim Stovall’s. In his editor’s note, he said he noted LeQuire’s enthusiasm for the research and discoveries she was making for the 2019 walking tour. He knew those efforts needed to be shared with a wider audience, and he encouraged LeQuire to do so. She focused her attention on 1920, and the book was born.
“It was a pleasure to work with Brennan on this book because she took such delight in doing the research for it,” Stovall said. “I knew the book would be good not only because Brennan was thorough in her research but also because she could translate that research into interesting stories. If you read the book, those qualities are very apparent.”
LeQuire believes knowing the history of a place enriches your appreciation of it. “Maryville is what it is now because of people who have lived and worked here in the past,” she said. “I enjoyed learning about so many people who have made contributions, whether large or small.”
Studying the past also gives hope for the future, she said.
“Something that I thought a lot about is that a hundred years ago, they had just come through not only a war, but also a pandemic,” LeQuire said. “From all that I read, 1920 seemed to be a time of growth and hope, which gave me encouragement that we will not be permanently scarred from our year with the coronavirus.”
