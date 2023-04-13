Anyone with deep roots in Blount County is most likely to recognize names like Ed Griffitts, Mose Gamble, John B. Linginfelter and J.L. Wright — the community’s who’s who from 100 years ago.
Part of their legacy is the establishment of First Baptist Church of Friendsville, along with fellow committee members Charles L. French, Nat Linginfelter, S.H. Pickens and O.L. Defoe They first met to organize the church on Oct. 19, 1922 at Linginfelter’s Friendsville home. On April 8, 1923 First Baptist Church of Friendsville was born, with initial meetings taking place in the Unitia Lodge Hall.
As the church history states, there were seven participating Baptist churches who came alongside to help — First Baptist of Maryville, First Baptist of Alcoa, Calvary, Mt. Lebanon, Kagley’s Chapel, Zion Chapel and Pleasant Grove. The Rev. J.R. Johnson preached the first message.
On that very first Sunday, 26 people joined the church. A lot was soon purchased for the construction of a building. A $25 deposit was made along with a $175 note, the church’s history states. A pastor’s salary of $500 per year was established in 1925.
The first pianist was Helen DeFoe; she was only 11 years old. The first elected pastor was Fred Moffett.
This Sunday, April 16, First Baptist Church of Friendsville will pay tribute to those who came before to establish this community of believers. Many in attendance have served and worshipped for decades in these pews.
“We were all here before we were born,” said Peggy Lawson, referring to herself, Lois White and Calvin Lynch. She said her parents worshipped here, as did White’s and Lynch’s. Her dad, J.B. Crisp, was Sunday school superintendent.
“I can’t remember not being in this church,” Lawson said as they gathered on a recent Wednesday to share stories. “We had a good fellowship and Willis Allen was the preacher. I was saved when I was 10 and he baptized me. I am 71 now.”
White said she remembers her Sunday school teacher, Jessie Linginfelter, one of the founding members of the church. Her twin, Bessie, also taught Bible classes. The class White was in was a bit unusual, she recalled.
“We had Sunday school in an unfinished basement, like a cellar,” she said. “You would come into the sanctuary and there was a trap door. When we came up, they lowered it down and put choir seats over it. I remember that.”
Her dad, Dennis Monger, was a deacon in the church.
David Hipps didn’t come here as a child. He said it was 1975. “I had one of the best reasons for coming here,” he said. “My wife-to-be was attending this church. I starting coming here with her and I’ve been here eery since. She was born in this church.”
Joan, his wife, passed away recently, but David has remained at this church.
“I think one of the common things you will hear is it is just a very friendly church,”Hipps said. “We are united together. From the momentI walked including today, I have always been welcome and encouraged.”
Lynch admitted he had forgotten about the cellar Sunday school class, but can recall the two outhouses. He said there used to be a water bucket in front of the pulpit where congregation members could dip in a cup for a cool drink. Baptisms were conducted near the Louisville boat dock, he added.
His uncle, R.O. Burnette, was pastor here from 1937-1940.
This longtime member also remembers the day the church burned, back in 1970. “I was here when it burned,” he said. Lynch was a volunteer firefighter.
“By the time help came from Maryville and Greenback, it was too late,” he said. The cause of the fire was an exploding furnace used for heating.
A table and the bell that once hung in the church’s original steeple were saved, Lawson said.
A new building was constructed to replace the one that burned. A new sanctuary was added in 2001.
Bill Gowder is the current pastor. In its 100 years, there have been 24 pastors. In the first 50 years, 20 of them served, which means there have only been four serving in the last 50 years.
Gowder said turnover was probably high in the early days because pastors were bi-vocational. That has since changed; modern day pastors are full-time, Gowder said.
In service at First Baptist of Friendsville for 11 years, Gowder said he has to echo the words of Hipps when it comes to describing this congregation.
“There is a warmth and a unity here,” he said. “There are meaningful relationships in this church that are evident when you get connected.”
There are four churches in Friendsville, with the oldest being the Quaker church, Friendsville Friends Meeting.
This church has a good mix of both young families and longtime members. Bobbie McClellan is the oldest member, at 85. Gowder said it is important to tell their 100-year story so that people will know from whence they came.
“It’s acknowledging what God has done,” the pastor said. He said this is a great time to reaffirm the church’s foundation in the Bible and its focus on missions.
“There are 100 years of history and sacrifice,” Gowder said. “What we are sitting on just didn’t happen.”
