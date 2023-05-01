Few driving by Greenback Community Center on Friday may have noticed the large number of cars parked there, or spent much time pondering what was going on that afternoon.
But just inside were 100 residents and longtime friends of Missy Anderson, a mother of two and also grandmother who was born and raised in Greenback. She was hosting her third annual fashion show to benefit Alzheimer’s Tennessee; and when the day was over, $9,200 was raised that will go to help Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers here in East Tennessee.
In attendance were Missy’s two daughters, Chelsi Long and Katie Haney. Anderson’s four sisters were present as well. Jan Cope, Renee Berry, Sherry Vogt and Kelly Lewelling helped to make this a family affair.
A total of 10 models walked the community center aisles, wearing spring and summer fashions from The Lily Pad in Sweetwater. Long served as one of the models along with Diane Landers, Debi Lee, Chissann Reid, Sandra Tipton, Laurie Petersen, Janis Calloway, Gigi Beavers, Lyndall Wesner and Rochelle Gardarsson.
“A lot of the models are friends of hers from her neighborhood,” Long said of her mother.
The name of Anderson’s Alzheimer’s Tennessee team is In Carol’s Corner. She formed the team three years ago after her mother-in-law, Carol Anderson, died with Alzheimer’s; she battled the progressive disease that affects brain functions including memory, for seven years, Missy said.
“She loved children,” Missy said of her mother-in-law. “She would rather be down in the floor playing with them than anything else. She was super sweet.”
Last year, In Carol’s Corner raised $6,805 for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, the most of any team or individual. Missy said she had a good feeling on Friday afternoon they would exceed that.
She admitted to the crowd that she almost didn’t participate this year. This family suffered another tragedy when Missy’s youngest daughter Katie, lost her baby in January. Elijah was born premature and lived just two days. Missy said she wasn’t going to go through with the fundraising fashion show until both daughters convinced her to move forward.
“I didn’t expect it to be this large because I got a late start on it,” Missy said after the show ended. “People have been so generous. Some even doubled their donations this time.”
She believes some of that has to do with just how many people are in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Most everyone in the room probably knows someone who had or has the disease, and some are caregivers, Missy said.
Carol Anderson had the loving care and attention of her husband, Ray, Missy said. He never wanted to leave her side. It is a 24/7 commitment, she said she witnessed first-hand.
Each year, this fundraiser has grown. There is now a need for a larger venue. Missy is optimistic she will find another suitable location.
Katie Harbin, development and public relations specialist for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, was on hand at this event. She told the crowd that her organization is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Funds go to research but also to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families through workshops, support groups and other services. Harbin thanked Missy for her kindness and work to help make Alzheimer’s disease a memory one day.
Missy won’t know until later in the year if she is the top fundraiser once more for Alzheimer’s Tennessee. That accomplishment comes with several prizes. Missy said she didn’t keep them last year because she felt it was the people who donated who were more deserving, so she gave her winnings away as door prizes on Friday. In all, 75 door prizes were handed out, provided by Missy and other donors.
Her small town of Greenback always shows up for causes like this, Missy said, adding that it’s a great place to live and raise a family.
