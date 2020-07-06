Cassidy Sharp is all about providing positive and meaningful experiences for her children, Piper, 8, and Tyler, who turns 12 next week. Whether it’s sports or classroom projects or family outings, they are a family of doers.
A five-year passion for Piper has been pageants organized by AmeriFest. Cassidy, husband, Andy, and Tyler have been by her side as proud cheerleaders.
But last year, Tyler and Piper asked their mom why she doesn’t compete in the pageants, too. There is a category for women her age.
“They said, ‘Mom, you are beautiful,’” Cassidy recalled. “You need to do this. They had begged me and begged me.”
Cassidy’s answer had been that she isn’t the typical pageant person, because of her size. Then, this mom of two and substitute teacher thought, why not?
“They have a plus-size division, called Modern Woman Division,” Cassidy said. So I started doing it a little over a year ago.”
A family affair
Turns out, it has been an absolute blast for all in the Sharp family, and hugely rewarding for the two pageant competitors. As mom and daughter in their separate age divisions, they don’t compete against one another, of course. They are each other’s best support.
Last November, these two competed at the Miss Winterfest pageant at Ober Gatlinburg. Piper won Little Miss Winterfest and Cassidy, Ms. Winterfest.
There is the beauty portion of the pageants, but AmeriFest also adds a community service component. So for this pageant in November, mom and daughter collected gloves, hats and scarves for those in need.
As Winterfest queens, they got to ride on the Ober float in the Gatlinburg Christmas parade and were also special guests at the Back in Blue snowboarding event at the resort.
In March, before coronavirus caused a shutdown of most everything, Piper and Cassidy competed at the Miss Southeast U.S. pageant. For that one, they collected soap for homeless shelters. Piper won Young Miss Southeast U.S. and Cassidy won Miss Southeast Star.
“Throughout the year we’ve done multiple community service projects,” Cassidy said. “In December, we got to help at the Miss Shining Star pageant in Knoxville. It’s a free pageant for girls with special needs. We were bell ringers for the Salvation Army. In February, we attended the Tim Tebow Night to Shine in Kingsport.”
AmeriFest’s motto, according to its website, is “It’s More than Just.” It is a chance to make a difference, set an example and teach others the importance of giving back, the organization states.
This duo’s most recent accomplishments in the world of pageantry came in mid-June. Mom and daughter competed in the Tennessee Festivals State Pageant in Pigeon Forge. Piper was crowned Little Miss Tennessee Personalty Supreme. Cassidy came home as Modern Miss Tennessee Grand Supreme, tops in her division.
In addition to her crown, Piper received multiple awards, including a community service award for donating 225 books to Kenzie’s Cause For the Love of Reading. Piper enlisted the help of family members, who put out a call for donated books on social media. They then made no-contact pickups of the books.
The sky’s the limit
Now, both of these models have qualified for the AmeriFest National Pageant that will take place at the end of this month.
“We are excited to try for those national titles,” Cassidy said.
This isn’t the first time Piper has been featured in The Daily Times. There was an article last September when she collected more than 1,629 pounds of dog and cat food as part of another AmeriFest pageant. She was 7 at the time.
This summer has been a strange one with school getting canceled in mid-March. Piper will return to Fairview Elementary as a third grader in the coming weeks. She said she is going to a basketball camp soon that will hopefully help her get a spot on her school’s team. Swimming has been a family activity this summer, too.
The family also just got two dogs, extremely active dobermans, Piper said.
The smiles on the faces of Piper and Cassidy captured in a photo on stage last month tell the success story of this duo. They are grateful for winning, but Cassidy said she tells her daughter before every pageant that it’s important to do her best.
“Before she goes on stage and before crowning, I always tell her, ‘First or last, it doesn’t matter. Do your best and I will be proud of you.’”
Piper now tells her mom the same.
A strong message
This whole experience is something Cassidy uses as a teaching moment at Fairview, where she serves as a substitute teacher. She said the kindergartners find out she is a pageant queen half way through the year.
“They think that is the coolest thing ever,” she said, laughing. “I bring in my sash and one of my crowns and one day we made paper crowns. I want all of these kids to know that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from or what you look like — you can do anything. If I can get up there and do this ...”
AmeriFest has divisions for women over age 40 and women over 60, she said. The Modern Woman Division is for women who are size 14 and up.
Seeing her mom compete makes Piper more nervous than when she herself is on stage; Cassidy said she is also more nervous when she sees her daughter take her turn on the runway.
They have a video taken of when Cassidy was named Modern Miss Tennessee Grand Supreme in June. Andy was doing the video.
“It was so awesome,” Piper exclaimed. “My brother screamed happiness, he was so excited. I ran up on stage and hugged her.”
