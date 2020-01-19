On Dec. 14, 2012, an armed assailant walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, and opened fire, killing 20 young students and six staff.
A few months later, a trauma surgeon and member of the American College of Surgeons asked to view the autopsy records.
The results showed that victims died from severe bleeding, which, if controlled, could have kept them alive until emergency teams arrived.
That knowledge led trauma surgeons from the ACS to form a group of experts in the field of emergency medical care. Their task: develop recommendations on how to improve the survival rate for people with severe bleeding.
Stop the Bleed, a national public awareness campaign, is what emerged in 2015. It became a call to action to get more people trained to be immediate responders on the scene until professional help arrives.
Blount County has the opportunity to take advantage of the training, as Stop the Bleed will be offered from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, in the auditorium at Blount Memorial Hospital.
There is no cost to attend. It is open to all ages, and those completing the training will receive a certificate.
Misty Mitchell, registered nurse and clinical nurse educator at BMH, is leading the session.
She will have eight other emergency staff presenters taking part.
She said there will be a brief presentation followed by a rotation around different stations by participants who will learn how to apply pressure to a wound, pack a wound and apply a tourniquet.
Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions.
“Basically, we will be teaching the everyday citizen how to do control bleeding with ordinary stuff they have around them,” Mitchell said.
“Things not in an emergency bag since they don’t have that. A tie, for instance, can be used as a tourniquet, or a belt.”
Reacting at crash scenes, etc.
It’s not just training for those who find themselves in an active shooter situation like Sandy Hook or the mass killing that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018. As Mitchell explained it, you could be the witness to a car crash and be the first one on the scene, or a family member hiking with you in the Great Smokies could get injured.
Mitchell recalls a serious accident a year or so ago involving a woman who was riding in a car in Cades Cove.
She was holding her arm out the window when it was stuck be a tree limb.
“It took forever to get her out of Cades Cove and to the landing zone,” Mitchell recalled.
“The only way she survived was someone was smart enough to wrap a tie they had in their backseat to stop her bleeding.”
That person was a bystander who stepped up to render aid and save a life.
Stop the Bleed training has been done nationwide, and Mitchell said she wants to make an effort to provide it to all schools in Blount County, churches who request it and other interested groups. She said the No. 1 cause of preventable death is bleeding.
She said the findings of the study in the aftermath of Sandy Hook showed that half of the lives that were lost that day could have been saved if these techniques had been known.
So far, Mitchell and her team have trained about 200 people. Some were as young as 10 years old and part of a Boy Scout troop.
She said the University of Tennessee Medical Center is also active in this Stop the Bleed Campaign.
As of September 2019, more than 1 million people around the world have been trained to save a life through the ACS Stop the Bleed program.
This is one step toward saving lives that we can all be part of, Mitchell said. She also wishes more everyday citizens would take CPR training.
It’s this kind of training that saves lives and gives people the tools they need in situations they hope they never face, she said.
“You would be surprised when it’s you and them what you are capable of in the moment.”
