Where are you gonna get a “Blount County Remembered” book of photographs from the 1890s, the story of Lou Gehrig, a guide to minerals and fossils and some old jazz CDs?
Diane Rocco knows just such a place. The Blount County Friends of the Library takes in thousands of used books, CDs, art prints, albums and more every week. Many end up in the library basement where each will be sold for as low as 25 cents up to a few dollars at the Friends’ quarterly book sales.
But others that get donated to the nonprofit get special attention because of their value/uniqueness. These classic books, genealogy guides and rare music end up on the Friends’ online store that has changed the way this book sale is run.
Rocco manages the online store for Friends, overseeing a band of about 30 other volunteers. A few weeks ago, she was acknowledged for her contribution to this massive effort. She has been named the Friend of the Year by the Tennessee Library Association/Friends of Tennessee Libraries, a statewide association.
She will receive her award at the annual meeting to be held in April. Every library location has the ability to nominate someone to the state Friends of the Library organization.
Rocco, a retired mechanical engineer, has been volunteering with Friends for about six years. She was a patron of the book sale those years ago when the volunteer coordinator asked if she wanted to help out. She said yes.
Bruce Robertson is president of Blount County Friends of the Library. He said he recommended Rocco for the state award after seeing how far she’s taken the online sales. All of the money Friends raises goes back into library programs.
“She has expanded our sales into areas we never thought were possible or thought were profitable,” Robertson said.
Historically, the Friends would sell higher-priced books online and the rest at the in-person book sale, Robertson explained. Rocco added paperbacks to the online sales, grouping them into lots. They are grouped by author or genre, Robertson said.
“We used to sell the paperbacks for 25 cents because they were everywhere,” he said. “She now has a group of people that bundles them by genre and author and sells them for $1 and $2 apiece in the bundles. It is now $1,000 per month in sales for Friends.”
In addition, Rocco has started a variable listings on the online store with help from volunteers. These are books patrons can purchase at the click of a button. They pay the asking price plus shipping. There might be 50 books on the list and a customer might buy one or 10.
“It’s an economical way to sell our lower priced books,” Robertson said.
The next quarterly in-person book sale will be March 3-5 in the basement of the Blount County Public Library. Thursday is for members only, but signup is available at the door.
Rocco volunteers about 20 hours per week. She trains people to work in the online store, coordinates schedules to make sure shipping is taken care of and researches pricing.
“You would be amazed at the stuff that gets donated,” Rocco said. “The people of Blount County are so generous. None of this would be possible if people didn’t donate.”
As an example of what might be found on the online store, Rocco said they received a book autographed by William Faulkner.
It is a time consuming process to pore over inventory. Each item that comes in is scanned to help separate out the more valuable ones. Robertson said 2,000 book come in every week; during the pandemic, that number doubled.
“We had books everywhere,” the president said. “We were buried in books. We had even closed down the book donations. People drove around to the other side of the building and place them in the book return.”
Things have leveled off now. Robertson said it takes upwards of 100 volunteers to help with the in-person book sale and the 35 or so who handle online sales. The way people buy books through this Friends group is changing.
“Five years ago, we almost totally relied on basement in-person sales for our major cash,” Robertson said. “Now online sales have become a major contributor to our portfolio.”
The library is grateful for the help. The money brought in by these sale of donated books goes for programming not covered in the library budget. That includes children’s programs, holiday events and special reading programs. Last year, Friends contributed $79,000.
This is the fifth year Blount County Friends of the Library has received top recognition for its efforts. in some years, a single volunteer was acknowledged; in other years, the entire organization or one of its teams received the accolades.
“We have two things going for us,” said Robertson. “One is great support at the library. They love us. We give them money they don’t have to beg from other entities.”
The other thing is a great space to hold a book sale. The library’s basement is large enough that 50,000 books can be organized and shelved — and left there between sales.
Rocco said she is honored to receive the recognition at the state level. She said her work has paid off for Friends because of so many others.
“That we are successful is not all about me, obviously,” she said. “I think it is a great recognition for Blount County — good volunteers and donors.”
