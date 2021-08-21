The Cades Cove Preservation Association will host its ninth Cades Cove Homecoming beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 — a welcome resumption of a popular event that was put on hold in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Admission is free, and anyone with ties to Cades Cove, whether by ancestry or a simple love for the place that is now a popular tourist attraction in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is welcome to attend. Homecoming will be held on the grounds of the Cades Cove Museum, located in the historic Thompson-Brown House at 1004 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, near the Blount County Justice Center.
The event will feature something for everyone: music, demonstrations of traditional crafts, vendors with a wide variety of wares to sell, food available for purchase, raffles, a silent auction, and a chance to visit with former Cades Cove residents and other descendants. The museum will be open, and merchandise purchased in the gift shop that day will be free of sales tax.
Gloria Motter, Cades Cove Museum director, said precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all volunteers and visitors. “We’ll have lots of hand sanitizers everywhere, observe social distancing and practice safety. Wearing a mask is up to the individual.”
Lots to see and do
Motter said 20 vendors have signed up for Homecoming and will be selling a wide selection of products, including unique painted craft items, country crafts, string art, handcrafted knives, birdhouses, Tupperware, pottery, custom-fitted dog clothing, jewelry, wooden crafts, crochet, landscape photography and gifts. Handmade sugar scrubs, soaps and lotions will be sold, and sweet bakery treats and Italian ices will be available. A complete list of vendors is at www.cadescove
Several local authors will sign and sell books, including romance author Lin Stepp who also has authored, with her husband J.L. Stepp, “The Afternoon Hiker,” “Discovering Tennessee State Parks” and “Exploring South Carolina State Parks;” Nancy McEntee, “Molsey Blount: The Colonial First Lady of Tennessee;” Bernard Myers, “A Kid in Cades Cove” plus “I Heard It All” by his sister, the late Bonnie Myers; and Dorothy Gregory Sutton, “Cades Cove Teachers & Schools.”
CCPA’s perpetual yard sale to raise funds for the group’s building repair and maintenance fund will be open. Many gently used items at all prices, from furniture to jewelry, paintings, glassware and books on Blount County and East Tennessee history are available at reasonable prices.
Music will be provided throughout the day. Motter said, “We will have music by Walker Johnson and Mike Clemmer, and we will have singer and songwriter Sharlet South performing.”
CCPA Public Relations Officer Jim Motter will cook hamburgers and hot dogs. Cost for a meal of a hamburger or two hot dogs with fixings, chips, soft drink and cookie will be $10.
In a nod to the Scots-Irish connection with Cades Cove, demonstrations of traditional Scottish games will be presented, organized by Connie and Michael Hill, members of Clan Donnachaidh. This proved to be a popular event at the 2019 Homecoming. In addition, Connie Hill will assist visitors in discovering their own Scots-Irish roots. She will look up names, find out where the family name originates, which clan it belongs to, etc.
Raffles and auction
Motter said items will be raffled throughout the day, including collectible jewelry, depression glass, Cades Cove and Great Smoky Mountains books, paintings, prints and more. For items valued at $40 or more, tickets will be available for a $5 donation, or five for $20. Tickets for items valued at least $20 will be for a $2 donation, or six for $10. You must be present to win.
The silent auction will have sheets near the items with starting bids. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. Some of the items include a large, handmade afghan that fits a full/queen bed; an animated electric Coke Santa, new in the box; and two books that are hard to find: “Cades Cove Photos: A Pictorial Record of the Place and the People” by Randolph Shields, and “Cades Cove as It Was” by Delorse Abbott Coada and Judy Abbott Hill.
Bidders also will have the opportunity to own a rare piece of Cades Cove history: several chairs obtained from the estate of the late Dave Post, a descendant of Cades Cove and one of the founding members of CCPA. Motter said, “One is a handmade rocker used in Cades Cove and also an old Henshaw folding chair that was used in Cades Cove. This is in beautiful condition, handcrafted. I also have another handmade chair that’s a large size that will be offered in the silent auction. Any info we have on the chairs will be posted on the items.”
Sharing history
The Homecoming is a fundraiser for the nonprofit CCPA. President Stephen Weber said vendor booth rentals, a portion of the proceeds from food sales, sales of merchandise within the Cades Cove Museum’s gift shop and additional donations will benefit the CCPA’s ongoing mission of preserving the history and heritage of the mountain community that now lies within Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Funds are used for upkeep of the cemeteries and churches within Cades Cove. CCPA volunteers, working closely with the National Park Service, provide labor for the trails and pathways, minor repairs to the churches, etc. Dues for membership in CCPA also aid in the organization’s endeavors.
The event is much more than a fundraiser, however.
“It’s an opportunity to get the history out about Cades Cove to some people who may not know,” Weber said. “It gives them a chance to see the museum, to interact with former residents and descendants of former residents, and see a little bit about how life was back in them days.”
Learn more about Cades Cove Preservation Association by visiting the website at www.cadescovepreservation.com or see the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.