Veterans Day, a national holiday, will be here in a few weeks, a reminder for us to thank a veteran for his or her service and remember the sacrifices made for our freedom.
For Josh and Amber Gagnier, that day has feelings of pride, for Josh’s father served his country as a Marine; but there are somber moments too. Josh’s dad died by suicide in 2017, one of untold many who struggle with PTSD months or years after coming home.
What has resulted out of this loss for the Gagniers is the creation of a nonprofit called Mission Phoenix. There are thousands of stories like Josh’s dad, and this family wants to step in to help. Josh blogged about that horrific day that happened back in May 2017 on the nonprofit’s website, missionphoenix.org.
In Greek mythology, a phoenix is a bird that regenerates or is born again. It arises from the ashes of its predecessor to obtain new life. With Mission Phoenix, the Gagniers want to help veterans and their families to be able to rise above tragedy through hope and support.
“We started this organization out of a personal tragedy that our family went through,” said Amber. “But that’s not the focus. It’s more about what we can do to make a difference and to help those in the community.”
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the day after Veterans Day, Mission Phoenix will host an event called Operation Thank You, at the amphitheater behind Blount County Courthouse. The Gagniers want to honor veterans that day as they present a patriotic concert. It is their hope one day to offer a brick-and-mortar gathering place for veterans to connect and also receive assistance through counseling.
It could be a wellness and support center, Amber explained. “We want to be there to serve veterans and their families,” she said. “We are big on families.”
According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report in 2019, there was an average of 17 veteran suicides each day that year, down from previous years. It has been as high as 22 per day in the recent past.
The Gagniers moved to Blount County in 2000. Amber said she remembers how some veterans would gather at places like Hardee’s for breakfast in the morning.
“They had that brotherhood, that encouragement,” she said. “There is a new generation of veterans that need that connection.”
Operation Thank You will be held from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. There will be yard games and opportunities for picnicking from 3-4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., HWY TENN will take the stage, followed by recognition of veterans in the midst, and the singing of the national anthem. A children’s choir will perform at 5:30 p.m., with a welcome by Mission Phoenix at 6 p.m.
Todd Tilghman, winner of “The Voice,” will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Speaker Rob Rathbun, retired U.S. Army combat veteran, will give his talk at 7:15 p.m. The evening will continue at 8 p.m. with Amethyst Jewel, the Gagniers’ 22-year-old daughter. Lawson Bates is set to perform at 8:45 p.m., with closing remarks and a special performance at 9:45 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the outdoor event. There also will be an opportunity to line up along Lamar Alexander Parkway at 4:30 p.m. with signs to show appreciation to veterans.
This family has spent weeks getting Operation Thank You ready for its debut. They have 50 to 60 volunteers who have come alongside them to help. There is no cost to attend.
Food trucks will be on site. Amber said she would love to see people carrying handmade signs as a way to support this community’s veterans. She said 75% of Mission Phoenix’s board of directors are veterans.
The Gagniers have worked to get the word out about Operation Thank You by using social media and also visiting businesses in the area. Amber said she has walked the greenway trails, talking with people. Flyers are being handed out, and three billboards are now up. They have been seeking sponsors as well. A crowd of hundreds is the goal.
“We are a family of three with a dream, a passion,” Amber said. “We want to see local businesses get involved and show support. We should all want to come out.”
A pandemic has taught many of us that we do need each other, Amber said. She said we were created to be relational people and to have togetherness. She said her hope is that generational lines will be crossed as people greet one another.
“We need to have an ear to listen and a heart to understand,” this mom said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.