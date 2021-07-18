Peyton Camera eagerly stuffed backpacks Friday afternoon at Clayton that will now go to kids served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee.
This Clayton team member has worked at the Alcoa facility for more than two years and was participating in the launch of the company’s Clayton Impact campaign that allows all of Clayton’s team members the opportunity to volunteer for up to eight hours each year with pay.
“I used to work in nonprofits so I am really excited about this,” Camera said. Pregnant with her first child, being able to help kids through BBBS is the perfect fit for her, she said. She also serves on the board for Secret Safe Place for Tennessee.
The assembly-line of school products that were packed on Friday afternoon will go to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, explained Susan Brown, director of philanthropy at Clayton. Some 220 Clayton team members had signed up to participate in this kick-off event.
Crayons, pencils, paper and other essentials were hand-packed, and filled backpacks were stacked against a wall, waiting for transport.
Clayton has more than 5,500 team members in the Knoxville area, including its home office here in Blount County, retail home centers and local facilities. If all team members take advantage of the program, they will contribute over 43,000 volunteer hours to local nonprofits.
On hand Friday was Alyson Gallaher, executive director of Volunteer East Tennessee, an organization which brings together volunteers and nonprofits. She has been with the organization for four years and said this is a great example of the work they do in the region. Volunteer East Tennessee has worked with Blount County nonprofits like Second Harvest and others.
“We partner with more than 130 nonprofits and we connect volunteers with service needs,” she said. “We are basically volunteer matchmakers.”
Companywide, there are more than 20,000 Clayton employees, Brown said. Each of them will have the opportunity to serve their communities with paid time off. That would result in 160,000 volunteer hours per year, she said.
This backpacking event was just a way to announce the program that will ultimately involve lots of other nonprofits besides BBBS. Brown said Clayton is encouraging its team members to go out and choose their own nonprofit to volunteer for.
“We want them to volunteer at places that are meaningful to them, that resonate with them,” Brown said. “And we think this will empower our team members to be involved in their communities to give back.”
Clayton has worked with BBBS for years. Brown said Volunteer East Tennessee made this need for backpacks known. Each volunteer on Friday was ecouraged to write a note of encouragement to the backpack recipients.
Camera said the paid time off will allow for her and others to volunteer with more flexibility. A lot of nonprofits need help most during daytime hours, not after 5 p.m., she said. Having eight hours to give will make that doable, she explained.
It was a fun atmosphere on Friday as employees at Clayton came together for this kick-off event. a photo station was set up, snacks were provided and information was also provided by Volunteer East Tennessee on other ways to volunteer.
Those who work full time will receive eight hours of volunteer time off; part-time employees will get four hours. Teams can work together or these employees can volunteer on projects with family members of by themselves. The time off will be renewed annually.
Family Promise, Community Food Connection, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army, the Welcome Table, Good Neighbors, Boys and Girls Club are just some of the nonprofits in Blount County that use volunteers. Brown said it’s important to let Clayton team members select where they want to serve.
Brown said she is hopeful lots of great stories will come from this effort.
“Part of Clayton’s mission is to build a better tomorrow,” Brown said. “When our team members do that in their own community, I think that will inspire them to get involved, make a difference, make an impact.”
