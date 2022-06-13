A network of friends and community servants gathered Friday afternoon to congratulate one of their own, a newer arrival to Blount County who is grateful she landed here.
Kati Chase, the corps officer for Blount County’s Salvation Army, came here to serve two years ago. She was Capt. Kati Chase at the time. Her promotion to major came during the SA’s free Friday lunch at Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Maryville.
This is Chase’s sixth assignment with the Salvation Army. She first served in West Virginia, then it was on to Tampa, Florida where she was assistant director for youth and young adult services for all of Florida. The highlight, said, was getting to run the summer camp.
Her next command was to Jackson, Mississippi at the SA headquarters there. She was in the finance department before moving on to North Carolina, where Chase served as corps officer in Morehead City.
Washington, D.C. was Chase’s next destination. She was there for five years and worked on women’s ministries for Salvation Army. Two years ago, she came to this community and will be here for at least another year. Chase said she would love to make it to five years.
On hand to celebrate Chase’s promotion was Major Cameron Henderson, area commander for the Salvation Army in Knoxville. His wife, Major Paula Henderson, was on hand as well.
“We are really proud of what Major Chase is doing here,” Major Cameron Henderson said. He said her catchy name, Capt. Kati, will now have to be replaced with Major Chase.
“Major Chase sounds very distinctive, he said. “Thank you for your ministry all over this county and beyond.” He said Chase regularly helps out in Knox and Sevier counties.
In all, Chase has 15 years of service to Salvation Army.
She looked around at all of the participants in the free Friday lunch and recalled the days when the lunches were drive-thru only and handed to drivers who lined up along downtown streets, due to COVID. Attendance is again picking up.
“We have had a couple of times recently where there were 180 people,” she said. “We had been steady around 120.”
Volunteers with SA and Broadway UMC help prepare and serve the lunches, which consist of soup, sandwiches, chips and drinks. Attendees are able to eat one meal at the church and take as many as four with them.
Chase said she anticipates more people attending as gas prices remain high. Food prices have also risen, she said, along with rent. Anyone who wants the free meals is invited to come each Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“This is one of our oldest ministries where we interact with the most people,” Chase said. It was started six years ago.
Other programs offered by Salvation Army here include the Relatives Raising Kids program. Chase and her volunteers provide respite for adults who are raising their grandchildren, great-grandchildren or other child relative.
One week, the kids go on a hike in the Smokies, Chase said. Another week they might be exploring Tuckaleechee Caverns. Many of them have never been to the wood or to the caverns, Chase said.
The Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaign are two projects that SA also spearheads; both happen at Christmastime.
There is only one other paid employee at the SA office in Blount County. Sharon Tipton serves as administrative assistant for 12 hours each week. She said calls for help have gone up in the last few months.
“People are needing air conditioners and help with rent and utilities,” Tipton said. “Some are needing gas cards to get to and from work or to look for work. People need food and there are lot of food banks and also hot meals.”
Chase said affordable housing continues to be the biggest problem. She said her office paid for almost 800 nights of lodging last year.
This nonprofit provides its services through monetary donations and volunteers. Tipton said they can always use both; volunteers are so essential because programs can’t be operated without them, she explained.
Tim Eichhorn, a member of the SA’s advisory council, was present at the Friday promotion of Chase to major. She had her epaulets already attached to her uniform as Eichhorn introduced her. They were passed down to her by another SA officer who had been recently promoted.
Competence and confidence are two things Chase has demonstrated, Eichhorn said. He said this promotion is a way to show appreciation.
“She brings a servant’s heart,” Eichhorn said. “She has a practical and common sense fiscal approach to everything. We couldn’t be happier that the army has placed her here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.