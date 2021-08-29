The 15 or so laps Bill Breeden took alone on Smoky Mountain Speedway’s dirt track on Saturday were like victory laps as his family watched from the pits.
Breeden, 83, had a racing career that included winning 17 straight races at Smoky Mountain in 1972, even leading to a scolding by Nascar driver LeeRoy Yarborough, who accused him of cheating because he was that good.
It had been decade since Breeden, of Louisville, sat behind the wheel of a race car; he no longer owns one but instead drove the Chevrolet late model belonging to Sonny Huskey. He suited up on this very hot August day, not to break any records or impress others with his finesse. He just wanted to feel the rush again and let some memories resurface.
Where he got his real start was a dirt track in Greenback in 1964, when this Army veteran went to watch a race and ended up owning a car himself.
“This 1955 Ford ran down on the track,” he recallled. “It didn’t have a scratch on it. It was a pretty car. No. 21.”
Breeden and his bother, Pete, were in the stands that night and couldn’t wait for the car to show what it had. But the night came to a close and that shiny blue car never made its appearance.
The two brothers decided to find out why. Turns out, the car was owned by one of Bill Breeden’s friends, Pete Payne. When asked why he didn’t race the car, Payne looked at the two brothers and said, “Look at all those other cars all beat up.”
Payne didn’t want his beautiful car to experience that same fate. Breeden asked what Payne was going to do with it. “Sell it,” he told them.
The next day the two Breeden brothers arrived at Payne’s garage. He said he wanted $350 for it, Bill said.
“We will take it,” the brothers said.
Off to the races
“We took it to the race track,” Bill remembers. “We didn’t even have a trailer. We pulled it to the racetrack. When we got there, my brother asked who’s going to drive it?”
They flipped a coin, with Bill calling heads and winning the spot in the driver’s seat. He said he saw the relief on Pete’s face.
That was 57 years ago and Bill never looked back. He raced three different cars over the years at tracks like Smoky Mountain Speedway, Atomic Speedway, 411 Raceway and others in Knoxville, Tazewell, Rogersville, Bulls Gap, and even Georgia and Virginia.
Recently, Bill began visualizing himself behind the wheel once again, not in a race, but in car on the track alone to take a step back in time. Daughter Kay is dating Huskey, so the two began working on turning this longing into reality.
At first Kay said she was going to surprise her dad with some laps at Smoky Mountain but that was too complicated to pull off. She gave him the news days ago — Bill’s track time was set for Aug. 28. The call went out, inviting all who would love to share the moment.
Bill remembers his first race back in 1964. It was the week after he bought that shiny blue Ford.
“I had never been in a race car before,” he said. “I had never been on a track.”
Another driver, Charlie Butcher, was the first to hit the rear of Bill’s car in that first race. “When I got off the track, it was bent on every corner,” he said, laughing.
He raced for a few years with that blue Ford, but his entire racing career spanned from 1964 to 1985; there are certainly more stories where that came from. Bill remembers the year he could have died were it not for a strong roll bar.
“I had five laps to go and a car came around me,” Bill said. “He drove straight into me. I left the racetrack, went completely out of it. I walked away.”
His car didn’t. It was beyond repair.
“His nickname was Crush,” his daughter, Kay, interjected.
Building a better one
So he and a friend got together to build one from the ground up, in the winter of 1969. He had some luck with it. That included a brand new motor built by a Nascar crew chief.
During one race, though, Bill had a flat tire. His dad, Lon was there. The car was a Ford Falcon.
“My dad asked me what happened,” Bill recalled. He told his dad that he didn’t have the money for new tires.
“He walked off and came back with four brand new racing tires,” Bill said. “We went back that next week. The third race of 1972 and we won. We won every race the whole season after that.”
His accomplishments were recognized back in 2018 when Bill was inducted into the Smoky Mountain Speeday Hall of Fame.
Kay said Lon was his son’s biggest fan and supporter. If Bill was in the garage, his dad was, too, she said. The family installed a phone in pre-cellphone days, in the garage so they could always be in contact.
His entire family loves racing. He and wife Willia Mae have four daughters, Pam Law, Faye McKenzie, Kay Breeden and Kim Breeden. Kay, the tomboy in the mix, would spend every weekend at the track. She helped her dad work on his car in the pit area. Kay said she remembers as a kid coming to the races with her sisters and lots of cousins. They would hang from the fence and yell.
A little too good?
He got to be so good that Nascar, which sponsored two races a year at Smoky Mountain Speedway, asked him to move to a different class because the races he was in were no longer competitive. It seems both other drivers and spectators were complaining. He drove in the hobby class.
“When I was running second, the crowd was just yelling for me to win,” he said. “When I won nine or more in a row, they booed me.”
Bill raced on both dirt and asphalt tracks but prefers asphalt. He said his top speed back in those days exceeded 100 mph.
He fondly recalls one race back in 1972 that featured some of the big name Nascar drivers at Smoky Mountain. Bill had just qualified for his race when some other drivers called him over.
“You drive that silver Falcon?” one of them asked.
“Yes I do,” Bill replied.
“You are cheating,” the other driver said. Bill reassured him that he wasn’t and wanted to know why they thought so.
“You out-qualifed me,” the driver said. It was LeeRoy Yarborough.
He made the decision to quit racing in 1985. He saw how expensive it was becoming to maintain a car. Some drivers have $100,000 in their car alone, he said. Family responsibilities were the main reason he walked away.
This Blount County native who grew up in Friendsville had a lengthy career as the vehicle maintenance supervisor at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, retiring in 1994.
Smart and steady
It was a late model Chevrolet that Bill slid into on Saturday for one more go around the track at Smoky Mountain. He said there might be people who expected him to drive like he did 50 years ago. That is not the plan, he said just days before he got behind the wheel.
Although he did liken driving a race car to riding a bicycle and felt confident of his capabilities.
“It never gets out of your blood,” Bill said.
For about an hour before Bill grabbed the helmet and climbed in, his brother Larry, 75, also a former race car driver, watched it all unfold. He ribbed his older brother about his loyalty to Ford; Larry is Chevrolet all the way.
Others, like Faye, just made him promise he wouldn’t drive like he did in 1972. Bill kept his word.
Huskey said this former race car driver did a great job of handling a car he had never driven. He watched attentively as each lap ticked by. Then Bill pulled into the pits.
It didn’t take long before a huge smile appeared on his face. His next move, a big thumbs up. Willia Mae was one of the first to approach the car, with a cold bottle of water.
Is it out of his system now? a curious reporter asked.
“No,” the retired driver replied. “If I won the lottery I would buy me a car and Sonny a car,” he teased.
