“He’s so good he can pick up a credit card from off the floor,” bragged retired Col. Ray Joinson, talking about his newest friend.
Doesn’t seem like much until you consider Joinson is talking about a dog.
This career Air Force veteran was in East Tennessee this past week, getting to know the dog, a golden retriever named Hondo. Joinson is a cancer survivor who has mobility issues, a plate in his neck and also PTSD. He’s been provided a service dog by Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, a nonprofit located in Lenoir City. Joinson doesn’t have to pay anything.
A passing-of-the-leash ceremony was conducted Friday afternoon. Joinson, 63, and his new companion then were set to travel back home to Church Hill, Tennessee.
Joinson, who was inside the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists slammed a commercial plane into it, was lucky to walk away from that horrendous day to see his wife and son again. The native of Wilmington, Delaware, graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1980 and promptly chose the Air Force as his vocation.
He is a first-generation American. Joinson’s parents immigrated here from England after World War II.
After graduating from VMI, he trained in California on intercontinental ballistic missiles. “There were multiple missile bases around,” he said. “I went to Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota.”
His duty required Joinson to be lowered 90 to 110 feet underground, locked inside a capsule with one other officer from 36 hours to days, waiting for a relief crew. There was a total of 15 capsules and 150 missiles they were responsible for, each scattered 3 nautical miles apart.
Ten missiles were attached to each of the five capsules, Joinson said. The crews drove up to 250 miles to reach one of them. Each had lots of equipment and little living space, save for a foldout metal bed. One officer slept while the other kept watch and waited for any messages that might come in.
Should there be a need to launch one of the missiles, they were ready. They also were protected from attacks by a 10-ton blast door 3 feed wide and concrete. “We were behind it,” Joinson said. Russian aggression was a worry in those days.
“We were out in ranch country,” he said. “I did that for four years.”
On to the next assignment
From there, Joinson and his wife, Carla, whom he met in South Dakota, moved to Michigan. She was also a member of the Air Force. At this post, Joinson was involved in communications electronics. Then, in 1988, they moved to San Antonio, where Joinson worked in combat logistics.
“It was a big depot at the time,” he said. “It was where B52s would come in for refurbishing and modifications.”
The retired colonel also spent time at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base as a squadron commander for combat logistics. A stint at nearby Randolph Air Force Base was next.
In February 2001, Joinson was sent to the Pentagon where he worked for a three-star general who was the inspector general and a two-star general who was the deputy inspector general. Joinson was on a team of investigators that looked into allegations leveled against general officers.
“They were high-level investigations,” he said. Some were political appointees. Some went all the way up to Congress. It was a select group that was charged with these duties, Joinson said.
For example, in the early 2000s there was an investigation into sexual assaults at the Air Force Academy; Joinson had authority over that.
On Sept. 11, 2001, he was in his Pentagon office, headset on, listening to taped interviews in an investigation. He said he had heard about the plane hitting the World Trade Towers but kept pressing ahead.
He felt the pressure from the crash that occurred in a different area of the Pentagon. Alarms started going off and the building filled with smoke.
“One of the doors to the outside wouldn’t open,” Joinson recalls. He said he was slightly injured trying to force it open. Eventually, he and others left through a different route.
Once outside and meeting up at the designated area, the employees were told to leave the area. Joinson said he left on foot to catch the commuter train home.
It took him several hours to make the trek; there were no cellphone connections, but he eventually was able to contact his son in South Dakota and his wife, who was still in San Antonio to sell their house.
Joinson said he went back to the Pentagon the next day.
A sight to behold
“It was still burning, he said. “There was soot all over the place. It was surreal.”
American Airlines Flight 77 had been hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the government building. Dead were all 64 aboard the plane and 125 on the ground.
“Everything changed after that,” Joinson said. “Everything changed after 9/11.”
Joinson stayed put and continued investigating cases put before him. He ended up working under five inspector generals. “I like to think I was a good investigator,” he said. “I like to talk and I get people to open up.”
Before being sent to work at the Pentagon, Joinson was deployed to Afghanistan, in 2006. He was the liasion to the land forces commander stationed there.
When he came back from that assignment, Joinson said he was having lots of physical issues, including needing prostate surgery, breathing difficulties, and spine and neck pain.
Doctors then would relate some of those symptoms back to his time in Afghanistan and at the Pentagon.
Years take their toll
“At the Pentagon, I was breathing all of that jet fuel and probably asbestos,” he said. The Pentagon was built in the 1940s. In Afghanistan, they burn everything. I was over there so long.”
In the end, Joinson had to be medically retired in 2010 after 30 years of service. He searched for a place with four seasons where he and Carla could spend their remaining days, and Church Hill, Tennessee, in Hawkins County was their choice. Joinson was watching television one day and saw a piece on Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. He decided to look into the possibility of getting a dog.
Because of his conditions, Joinson can’t bend over to even tie his shoes. He has balance issues, too. Cancer in his right leg resulted in the need for surgery, a skin graft and also radiation. A huge chunk of his leg was removed.
Hondo can help with things like retrieving items and helping Joinson get up or stay upright. These two spent time last week getting to know each other, and Joinson got lessons on commands and related work. The two became instant companions, he said.
“It’s been one of my best weeks,” the retired veteran said. “The cancer and all of my conditions and PTSD have made me more reclusive. My dog has made me want to do more. He motivates me.”
Despite all that ails him, Joinson doesn’t spend time with regrets or pity. He said he also knows there are people in much worse shape than he is, and he feels blessed to have his wife and son.
This dog is one more thing for which he is grateful.
“Just to have him here is comfort and peace,” Joinson said.
