Some of the best memories throughout life stick with you forever as you play them over and over in your head and smile, thinking fondly of those times.
A lot of these good memories are centered around laughs, great conversation and irresistible, mouthwatering food. Family events such as wedding showers or Mother’s Day, or the first day of spring after a bitter winter, can be reasons to celebrate and indulge in something out of the ordinary.
This Dreamy Chocolate Mousse can make those special memories just a little bit sweeter. It’s rich, decadent and full of scrumptious chocolate flavor. Topped with whipped cream and shaved chocolate, it’s the perfect addition to almost any special occasion.
It works as a dessert after a meal or just a special treat. It can be served at a big event or simply a Sunday afternoon at home.
To start, add chocolate, marshmallows and heavy cream to a mixing bowl. Microwave until melted, about 2 minutes. Let cool for 1 hour.
Pour additional heavy cream into a mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Take 1/2 cup of whipped cream and refrigerate for later.
Fold half of the soft whipped cream mixture into the cooled chocolate. Once combined, add the rest of the whipped cream.
Spoon the mousse into serving bowls or ramekins and refrigerate at least 2 hours. Once chilled, add toppings or reserved whipped cream and shaved chocolate, if desired.
It’s easy and requires minimal ingredients, and the results are something smooth, rich and luscious.
Your sense of taste will take you right back to that happy place once you take a small bite. Memories are some of the greatest gifts you get to keep forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.