On June 25, husband and wife Charlie and Teresa Barnard will embark on an adventure that will take them across 12 states and four Canadian provinces — 9,000 miles in 25 days.
And it will all be accomplished aboard their Yamaha motorcycle. They are calling it Ride to Remember; it will be that for certain.
This Blount County couple has been riding together since they were teenagers at Porter High School. Charlie said he’s even kept track of how many miles they’ve ridden, he at the helm and Teresa his passenger. In June, they will celebrate their 46th wedding anniversary.
“Right now we are at 534,000 miles on a motorcycle,” he said. The one that will take them to Alaska and back is their 16th.
Ride to Remember is more than a fun, adventurous road trip for the two. They are using the opportunity to raise money for a cause that’s personal — dementia. Teresa’s aunt is in that battle currently, and this couple has seen firsthand how the brain disease robs its victims of who they are and who they know.
“The saddest part is they lose everybody,” Teresa said. “They think their family has deserted them. They feel alone and scared and confused.”
The full name of the ride is Mary Ann Rupert Ride to Remember. Rupert died with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020. She was an educator for Knoxville City Schools.
The money raised during this 25-day excursion will be split between Our Place Adult Day Center in Loudon, which provides care for dementia patients, and Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service in Maryville. The Barnards completed a charity ride that raised $108,000 to help get Our Place built.
When it’s all totaled up, this couple has raised more than half a million dollars for various charities, Charlie calculated. Every dime is given away.
This couple serves as pastor at Wildwood Baptist in Blount County, taking the assignment just months ago. It is the church where they were married in 1977. Wildwood is the community where they both grew up. They moved back to family property there in 2018.
Before coming to Wildwood Baptist, the Barnards served at First Baptist of Tellico Village, for 17 years; both churches have gotten behind this upcoming ride. The sendoff for the couple on June 25 will be held at Wildwood Baptist.
“It has been on our bucket list for a couple of years,” Teresa said of the trek to Alaska. “But we just had to wait for the right timing.”
The right timing included meeting a couple from Canada back in 2013 when the Barnards were on their first charity ride. The four have remained in touch, and that couple will now make the trip from their home to Alaska. Charlie and Teresa will meet up with them in Calgary.
Forty motorcycles will leave Wildwood Baptist on June 25 with the Barnards, with lunch provided by the church before they take off. Some will travel as far as Evansville, Indiana, the first stopover. Then, the duo continues alone.
“Teresa and I are the only ones doing the full 9,000 miles,” Charlie said. This will be the first time they will have crossed into Alaska on a motorcycle, leaving just one state, Hawaii.
Doing the math of 9,000 miles in 25 days means these two will average 360 miles per day. Teresa said there will be much lighter days, which also means harder ones.
“We have six days that are more than 500 miles,” Charlie pointed out. They will slow down in Canada and Alaska.
“Three-hundred sixty is a short day for us,” Teresa added. “That’s a leisure day.”
A goal of $80,000 has been set. Sponsors that include Alcoa Good Times, Chick-fil-A, First Baptist Church of Lenoir City, First Baptist of Tellico Village, Garza Law Firm, Hickory Construction, Matlock Tire Service, Michael Ruppert, Power Faith Radio, Tom Hatcher Charity, Wildwood Baptist Church,WFIV 105.3 and the Williams Family have already helped the Barnards with half of that.
Last year, this couple rode 7,800 miles in 21 days. This one will be the longest they’ve ever taken. Teresa said they pack enough clothing for seven days and do their laundry along the way. Rain gear is always on board, she said.
“We are going in the warmest, driest time to be in Canada and the Yukon,” she said. We are going at the best time of year.”
The final destination is the end of the Alaska Highway, which is 90 miles short of Fairbanks. The highway is 2,224 miles long and ends at Delta Junction. These two will plant a sign with their names and hometown and then prepare for the long ride home.
Riding for as long as they have, Charlie and Teresa have stories of near collisions, almost running out of gas and the pitfalls of navigating Manhattan. They rely on prayer to see them through. For each ride, there is a bracelet made and distributed to those willing to pray on their behalf.
“It’s the prayers of the people out there protecting us,” Teresa said.
Full loaded, the Yamaha weighs 1,350 pounds, Charlie said. They get close to 40 miles per gallon on a tank of gas. Features include heated seats and GPS.
The return celebration will take place at 5 p.m. on July 19 at First Baptist in Tellico Village. The Lenoir City Chick-fil-A will provide the meal.
There are those who think a journey this size by motorcycle is a little crazy. Charlie said they tell him they wouldn’t even do that in a car.
“Well, I wouldn’t either,” he said. “I would find that to be very boring.”
