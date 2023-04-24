They arrived in black tuxes and elegant, satin gowns with corsages and boutonnieres, hair updos, heels and classy jewelry — but what they all had in common were the broad smiles for the opportunity to gather.
RIO Revolution Church presented its first prom for special needs adults on Friday evening, led by Missy Hearon. It featured music to dance the night away, refreshments, photo booth, a sensory room for those who needed a quiet place and karaoke. Parents who chose to stay were also given their own space.
Pastor Pacer Hepperly was there to welcome the attendees. He announced the kings and queens, which turned out to be all of the participants, which totaled close to 90. Each received a crown or tiara, Hearon said.
There were two attendees who had a reunion of sorts. Corey Chandler and Juliana Hotchkiss met a few years ago as students at Union Grove Middle School. Julianna was Chandler’s peer tutor when she was in seventh grade, and the two instantly hit it off. They went to their first prom together in 2017.
Corey, 24, suffered from shaken baby syndrome at the hands of his birth father and is nonverbal and wheelchair bound. Carolyn Stinnett, who has had custody of Corey since the incident, said Juliana felt no hesitation or intimidation about interacting with Corey.
“She has taken over from day one,” Stinnett said. “We have friends who are also special needs. Some are verbal. Some interact with Corey. Some are in the same condition as Corey. They enjoy seeing each other but there’s not that much interaction. He can’t talk to them and they can’t talk to him. But Juliana will come around and treat him like she would everyone else. She has always been that way with him.”
The Daily Times ran a photo of Juliana and Corey having a wonderful time at that first prom. Now, they are back together for this one. Corey graduated from William Blount in 2019 and so did Julianna, a few years later. She is now a student at Tennessee Tech, studying to work in missions.
“He is my forever boyfriend,” she said as she greeted Corey Friday night. “Corey is always going to be in my life.”
Juliana’s mom, Tiffany Hotchkiss, was also present. She is a special education teacher at Eagleton College and Career Academy. She and her daughter were thrilled to see so many friends turn out for this prom night.
Stinnett makes it a point to share Corey’s tragic story, especially during April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Month. A few seconds of anger can result in lives forever damaged, she has explained over the years.
Lisa Huskey was one of the prom volunteers. She dressed up for the occasion and cheered as each guest arrived and walked down the red carpet. Huskey also volunteers with the Agape Program for special needs adults at RIO Revolution, a program that Hearon helped start and also leads. The adults in the program come two days a week and get opportunities to go out into the community to do things like pack food boxes and help out at Knox Area Rescue Ministries.
Hearon is the mother of a special needs daughter, who is 30. Hearon said she has been at RIO Revolution for six years and felt God was leading her there for a reason. That was this ministry, she said. She said there were probably 75 volunteers at the prom, making sure it was magical. The Maryville High School cheerleaders were part of the welcome team.
Some of the prom participants were recipients of free attire and accessories thanks to another outreach ministry of the church, the Second Chance Prom Giveaway.
The smiles, the laughter, the friendships — it was fun to witness all of that Friday night, Hearon said. She added this will become an annual event.
“This has been a vision for years,” Hearon said. “It is finally coming true tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.