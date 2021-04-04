After breaking ground three years ago on a new location, New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center has moved into the facility that will allow it to provide its many services conveniently under one roof.
Executive Director Tabitha Damron and her staff have been operating at the new center, which totals just under 9,000 square feet of space, since late February at a secret location. The project was fully funded by large donors and others in the community.
The center provides services to children who have been sexually and/or physically abused. This new building has the space to accommodate an entire team of law enforcement personnel, district attorney, forensic interviewers, medical examiners and therapists, Damron said.
“It also gives us room to grow,” the executive director said. Previously, New Hope was working out of two smaller houses.
Children are referred to the center through state Department of Children’s Services or law enforcement. Each child has two advocates — one to provide support during the interviews and investigation and one to coordinate therapy.
During a look-around, Damron showed space where two detectives will have work areas as they investigate abuse cases. There is a room where children can be separated from family members but still feel safe. The district attorney general has an office here, too, along with multiple rooms for therapists.
There are currently three full-time therapists. Children who come here for services are provided therapy for as long as they need it. Everything New Hope provides is free of charge.
A kitchen is part of the layout, along with conference room for training. Outside, a basketball goal will be added along with a therapy garden.
One closet is filled with stuffed animals and toys that are given to children who arrive here. The idea is to make these children feel safe and welcome, Damron said.
The fact all of their services are in this one place means the abuse victims only have to tell their horrific stories once. An observation room allows for those working on the case to listen as the young victims interact with investigators.
Clinical Director Lindsay Presenkis explained the SMART room used for children with certain traumas. The Sensory Motor Arousal Regulation Therapy room is the first in this area. It is body-oriented therapy for kids and teens who have experienced complex, developmental trauma.
From the purple couches in a waiting area to the Carl Gombert art and other murals, it is New Hope’s mission to make this center as lively, inviting and cheerful as possible, staff said.
The center came into existence as the result of the 1985 Tennessee Sexual Abuse Law, which mandated that the district attorney, Department of Children’s Services, law enforcement, medical personnel and mental health professionals work together in the investigation, intervention and prosecution of child abuse cases, and to also provide counseling.
A task force began meeting in Blount County in 2000; New Hope opened its doors in 2003.
Damron said it serves close to 500 children each year. That includes last year during the pandemic. “We never stopped working,” she said.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so New Hope is working on several events and projects. One of them is Pinwheels of Prevention, headed up by Becky Rials, who serves as prevention coordinator at New Hope.
Government agencies and others will display pinwheels at their locations. Rials said one in 10 of the pinwheels will be of a different color to make a stark point: 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused by the time they are 18. Ninety percent of them will never be reported.
The pinwheel project has been an annual event since 2013, Damron said.
Last year, Rials said there were 1,200 pinwheels displayed in this community. This year, she has grown that number to at least 2,300.
“I am really excited because there are so many different groups participating,” Rials said. “That really speaks to a community and how it feels about child abuse prevention.”
The displayed pinwheels draw attention to the horrible statistics and provide an opportunity for a conversation with those who may not know the severity of the issue, Rials explained. She provides the pinwheels for display, delivers them and picks them up. There is no cost involved.
New Hope also has campaigned to train as many adults as possible in Blount County with its Stewards of Children program. The training helps participants identify abuse and how to report it. More than 5,000 have been through the program.
Now that the center has its own conference room, that training can be held on-site. Damron said most people don’t fully understand what services New Hope provides. Those who come for training can get a better idea now, she explained.
A support group also can start meeting here, she said.
As Damron looks to the future, she sees possibilities that can become realities because of this new center. There is more space for professionals who can help these child victims.
“This gives us the space to dream again,” the executive director said. “About ways to help children.”
