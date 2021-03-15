There are multiple reasons one might be interested in a March 28 fundraiser here in Blount County.
No. 1: It’s a chili cookoff, so lots of hot, mild and original varieties will be served up.
No. 2: It’s being held at Tri-Hop Brewery with sudsy brews on tap. The Maryville brewery has been brewing its own beer on-site now for a year.
No. 3: A silent auction will afford everyone the chance at some awesome deals.
But perhaps the most important reason of all might be the beneficiaries. The third annual Blount County K9 Association Chili Cookoff will benefit the canines who serve and protect this community. That includes dogs for Alcoa Police Department, Maryville Police Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The proceeds will be used for care of the canines that have retired along with equipment purchases for K-9s still on active duty.
The event takes place on that Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. Cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Tri-Hop, Townsend Animal Clinic or by scanning a QR code on one of the event’s flyers.
The fundraiser was the idea of Morgan Detweiler, a local veterinarian. She looked for a place to host three years ago and found Tri-Hop owner Nick Pierce willing and able to host at his downtown Maryville location. The veterinarian said she has been a patron at the establishment and loves the ample space.
Michael Bennett is a BCSO deputy who is currently training a new bloodhound for the department, 6-week-old Ayra. Bennett has worked with K-9 Roxie for years, but she is getting ready to retire within the next year. Ayra will be trained and ready to take her place, he said.
BCSO has one German shepherd it uses for apprehension and explosives detection, Bennett said. The rest are Belgium Malinois.
Between the three law enforcement entities, there are 15 canines.
Ayra has been in training for about three weeks; it will take several more months before she is ready, Bennett said. She was brought here from Texas. The bloodhound is getting settled at the Bennett household.
“She is pretty full of herself,” her owner said. “She has a lot of confidence. She keeps my Saint Bernard in his place and he’s 170 pounds.”
Partners for life
BCSO K9 Deputy Gary Perkins has worked with his K-9, Celo for six years. The dog is 8 years old, and Perkins said most will work to at least the age of 9. They are evaluated to determine if the canines can continue to work or go into retirement, he said.
Once the dogs retire, they spend the rest of their lives as a family pet with their handlers.
The canines cost about $15,000 each, BCSO Cpl. Allen Russell said. He said no tax money is used for the purchase or care of the animals. That comes from the drug fund, he explained.
Russell has been with BCSO since 1996, the first year the agency got a K-9. BCSO has 10 dogs, APD has two and MPD, three, he said.
The money raised at the chili cookoff will go to pay the expenses for the retired K9s for all three agencies, Russell said. The Blount County K-9 Association also donates to programs like Shop with a Cop, he added.
Detweiler said the 2020 chili cookoff raised $11,000, including donated products like heartworm medication. The goal this year is to at least match that. She said last year’s event was held in January, before COVID-19 hit.
Precautions will be in place this year, Detweiler said. The activities will be held on the back lawn of Tri-Hop, where people can spread out. Music will be provided by Dj2.
The items up for silent auction include home cooking classes, custom pet portraits, home-decor items and photography packages.
The K-9 officers said a lot goes into the care of their dogs that continues into their retirement years. They are grateful to Detweiler and Tri-Hop for hosting the fundraiser.
