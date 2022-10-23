A cancer diagnosis brings a host of questions and emotions to the surface, and it was no different for Maryville’s Ashley Merrick.
At only 38, this wife and mother of two young boys was diagnosed with Her2+ invasive ductile carcinoma, a very aggressive form of breast cancer, back in August 2021. Her doctor got her protocol of treatments started immediately, starting first with six rounds of chemotherapy.
The diagnosis brought up the hard realities and aftereffects of treatments. Merrick knew that most chemo patients end up losing their hair. She began researching to see if there was any way she could prevent that from happening to her.
“My hair is one thing I love about myself,” she said. Her red hair is not a common color and she feared it would not grow back or if it did, it would not be the same. “I made it my mission to try and keep it,’” she said.
Her research led her to discover cold capping, a procedure where patients undergoing chemo for cancer have their hair follicles frozen to prevent them from absorbing the high-powered drugs. It involves wearing a cap on your head during treatment that keeps the scalp at -22 degrees. Cold capping has to be done as soon as the chemo rounds start in order to be effective.
Merrick chose to rent the cold caps from Penguin Cold Cap Services and had her husband and mother trained to be able to put them on and change them out every 25 minutes while she was being infused with the cancer drugs. That first treatment took a while, she said; cold capping that first day took about 11 hours. As drug infusions got faster, the cold capping was for shorter periods of time.
There is no guarantee that it will work for everyone. Research has shown, however, that 80 percent of women end up keeping 50 percent of their hair, Merrick reported. The side effects include being cold, possible headaches, scalp irritation and other discomforts. Cold capping is mostly used by women undergoing ovarian or breast cancer treatments, Merrick said.
Age of the patient doesn’t matter, she pointed out. Because the hair follicles are frozen, hair can grow back after the initial loss, Merrick added.
Merrick admits the cost of the monthly cold cap rentals isn’t cheap. She had to take a cooler with her to the treatments at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville and have a partner there to change out the caps in order to keep the temperature cold enough. She also brought along an electric blanket.
This isn’t a new procedure, but Merrick said it isn’t widely known. Doctors generally don’t bring it up with patients because their main concern is with saving lives, Merrick said.
“Doctors are there to save your life,” she said. “They aren’t worried about your hair.”
Merrick completed her chemo treatments in December and then had 18 rounds of targeted therapy and 28 rounds of radiation. She then had reconstruction surgery in February.
“You could never tell I was sick through the process,” Merrick said. She didn’t want her sons, ages 10 and 7 to see her bald, nor did she want to look in the mirror and see it herself. Cold capping was the best thing for her emotional and mental health, she said.
While she was undergoing chemotherapy, Merrick would have the cancer drug infusions on Wednesdays and then go to her mom’s house to be cared for over the weekend. She got extremely weak to the point of not being able to get off the couch, but with her mom’s help, Merrick would feel better and go home on Monday to her husband and sons.
She said she never threw up or lost weight. There are times that Merrick said she feels guilty because she knows there are so many women out there who have suffered more.
“There is a guilt associated with beating cancer,”she said.
Modern medicine and prayer are what saved her, this survivor said. The chemo drug that saved her life has been in existence for only about 15 years.
While she admits cold capping isn’t for everybody, she wants women to know it’s available. Merrick has joined Capping Partners of America and been trained as a cold cap therapy specialist. She will help patients through the process. She said she can also look for agencies that will help with the cost.
Insurance companies are starting to cover some of the costs. The Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic have reported positive results from this therapy.
Her story is one of awareness about cold capping, but it’s also one of self advocacy. Merrick found the lump in her breast two years before women are encouraged to get a mammogram. She started getting them when she was 36 because she wanted to be proactive.
And when she went to doctors to talk about reconstruction after her double mastectomy, Merrick decided to seek more than one opinion. She opted to have her surgery at the St. Charles Breast Reconstruction Center in New Orleans. The surgery took seven hours and skin from her stomach was used to make her new breasts instead of implants. She said there isn’t much evidence she ever had surgery.
Today, this young wife and mom is cancer free. She said she remained upbeat through most of this journey, but early on had to question why this was happening to her. She said she got her answer.
“I have always been a leader type,” Merrick said. “I like to help people. That’s just who I am. God left me here and I went though this so I could help spread awareness about the things I have gone through to help others. Even if it’s just one person, it will have been worth it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.