A Place to Stay is having a celebration event 11:30-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at Smithview Pavilion, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Roger Noee, UT Professor Emeritus will be the keynote speaker.
This nonprofit that works to end homelessness in Blount County, is also celebrating those who are a part of making Blount County a place where everyone can thrive. It is looking for Blount County businesses, community organizations, faith communities and individuals whose way of being in our community is opening doors for everyone to thrive. Nominations are now being accepted for the Together We Thrive award.
To make a nomination, go to the website aplacetostaybc.org.
A Place to Stay's next Community Outreach/Street Outreach Service Day (SOS) is from noon to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. APTS is partnering with at least 20 other organizations to provide free services including showers, washer/dryer, hygiene bags, hot meal, food pantry, clothing pantry, case management services, haircuts, eyeglasses and COVID vaccines and flu shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.