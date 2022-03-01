Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition.
For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
Visit gapeanuts.com to find more recipes that pack a protein punch.
Peanut Butter Crunch
Yield: 2 dozen squares
1 cup light corn syrup
1 cup granulated sugar
1 jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter
6 cups crisp rice cereal
coconut flakes, for topping (optional)
chocolate chips, for topping (optional)
melted chocolate, for topping (optional)
sprinkles, for topping (optional)
In 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.
Microwave 1 1/2-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.
Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
Mix in cereal.
Pour into 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.
When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.