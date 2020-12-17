Like many of us, Maryville’s Patti Kesterson has been seeing a lot more of her living room these days while quarantining herself during the COVID-19 pandemic along with her dog.
She’s a consultant for Yamaha and travels the country showing the company’s latest musical equipment, including digital and acoustic pianos. Most of her shows this year were canceled, thus this retired musician has been here with lots of time on her hands.
A few weeks ago, Kesterson came up with an idea, a gift to her Waters Trace neighbors. Kesterson said she’s lived there since 2015, but admitted she didn’t know most of the others who live in the 60-unit town home/condominium development. The main reason was her heavy travel schedule, which has now come to halt.
She serves as president of the neighborhood’s homeowners association, but even that wasn’t enough to really get acquainted with others.
That is until Sunday, Dec. 13, when this pianist had a friend roll her piano into her garage for a 90-minute holiday music concert. Kesterson lifted the garage door and performed a slate of fun and traditional Christmas music and asked a friend and fellow pianist, Daniel Owens, of Knoxville, to be part of the event. The music drifted down the streets of the neighborhood.
She emailed everyone in Waters Trace, and the concert also was posted on a Facebook page. Reminders also went out about the event. Kesterson said the weather was a little dicey just before and soon after her performance, but skies remained clear during the 90-minute show.
Kesterson taught herself to play the piano at a young age. She said she was still enrolled in lessons, with teachers who thought there was one right way to progress.
“Those were the days when teachers would hit your hands with a ruler if you weren’t using the right fingering,” she said. Kesterson would go on to perform professionally starting when she was 17. Her talents took her to Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta and parts in between.
After years of entertaining with a jazz/pop style, Kesterson married and entered piano sales. She did that for 28 years and then retired. It wasn’t long after that when Yamaha came calling, asking her to be a consultant. She now goes across the country to introduce the company’s products. That will pick up again once the pandemic is over.
She moved here from the D.C. area back in 2006 after having traveled through the area on the way to shows. She fell in love with the mountains, she said, and has an airport in close proximity to take her anywhere she needs to go.
The main reason for the garage concert was to give her neighbors an excuse to get outside, with social distancing in place, Kesterson said. They spread out on her driveway, lawn and sidewalks across the street. All wore masks.
She had knee surgery back in June, so a friend and his son wheeled her 185-pound piano out into the garage.
Kesterson said she did songs like “White Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” along with “Jeremiah was a Bullfrog.” Owens joined her on some of the songs.
Mission accomplished
She could look out into the audience and see many singing along and smiling in approval. She got lots of emails after her performance. One of them referred to Kesterson as the “entertainment extraordinaire.”
“They said they talked about the concert all day,” Kesterson said.
This performer said she did recognize some of the faces in the crowd, including her own pastor. Since the concert, she knows more of the Waters Trace residents.
This wasn’t Kesterson’s first home concert. She did an impromptu one back on Memorial Day. Attendees to that one had requested a holiday version and she obliged.
“People are so isolated, including myself,” she said. “I don’t even go to the grocery store.”
She said many of those in Waters Place will not be traveling this Christmas, nor will visitors beckon their doors. This small gesture of hosting an outdoor concert, Kesterson said, was a way to bring some hope and joy in the middle of difficult times.
“It was a good day,” the performer said. “If there is one good thing that comes out of this COVID, it’s that we have gotten to know our neighbors.”
On any given day, Kesterson can be found on her front porch or taking a leisurely stroll. She now greets fellow residents each time they intersect. Two of her closest neighbors got out of the hospital recently and were able to come outside to enjoy the music.
“That’s what we are all trying to do,” Kesterson said. “Just get through.”
