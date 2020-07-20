When you've worked for 60 years in the same profession, people want to know when you're finally going to retire and why you've chosen to do what you do for so long?
For Betty Rawls, both questions have been easy to answer.
"When I can no longer paint inside the lines" is what Rawls used to reply with a huge smile to those wanting to know how much longer. It makes sense after finding out Rawls has been a nail technician since graduating from Holston High School in 1959 and completing beauty school a short time later.
The answer to the second question is multilayered. Rawls started out owning her own beauty shop at the young age of 19 and her skills took her to numerous successful salons in Knoxville. Her beautician's license in the beginning was for both hair and skin care, but she realized early on that nails would be her focus.
"In the '50s and '60s, options for women were limited," she explained. "You could be a teacher, secretary, nurse or beautician."
On Sunday, June 26, Rawls sat in her front yard in Rockford as family, friends and clients came by for a drive-by celebration of her long career. Rawls had last worked on a Thursday in March before COVID-19 interfered with visits to salons, restaurants and most other public places. After the parade of cars, her family, including husband Emmit, sat down for dinner together.
Looking back, this mother of three, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of two said she was at the right place at the right time as her career evolved. Even if she didn't recognize it at the time.
Young and in charge
After finishing beauty school, Rawls opened her own salon, Betty's Beauty Shop, on Washington Pike in Knoxville, where she lived. Rawls found out how tough it is to go it alone.
"That lasted a year, and the only money I made was when I filed my income taxes and filed a loss and got a little money back."
She said she discovered what she really needed was to be around others like her in the field, those more experienced. That meant finding a large salon to join.
Back then, you had to do an apprenticeship," Rawls explained. "Beauty school gets you ready to pass the state board but you need to work with people better than you. It's like playing tennis. You need to play someone who's good at it."
She got her wish when Miller's Department Store on Henley Street in downtown Knoxville hired her in its salon. She went there as a hairdresser, but a car accident left her with back and neck issues. Rawls came back to work as a receptionist and part-time manicurist, which she did for eight years.
From there, Rawls landed at a salon named Wendell's, on the campus of the University of Tennessee, in the early '70s. It was a small place, but Rawls said the UT cheerleaders would come there for their salon needs. It would close at noon each Saturday to accommodate those going to sporting events on campus.
Keeping up with the times
Rawls remembers eyelashes were a big thing back then. "Artificial, individual eyelashes," she explained. Now in 2020, they are back, she said, explaining that everything goes in circles, especially fashion and beauty trends.
After a short stint there, Rawls said she was fortunate to get hired at Metz & Kerchner, which was on Kingston Pike. She was employed there two different times, and in the interim, was salon manager at Miller's in West Town Mall. She oversaw a couple of salons in Chattanooga for the company as well.
Then it was back to Metz & Kerchner as a nail tech.
"Mega salons and full-service salons were becoming the thing," Rawls said. "They did skin care, massage, makeup, hair and nails."
She would stay at Metz & Kercher for 13 years this time. It had definitely grown since her first stint there.
"When I was there the first time, I was the 17th employee," Rawls said. "When I left there, I supervised 19 nail techs. Total employment was over 100 people."
Salon Visage, Belleza Span and The Nail Place — Rawls worked for them, too. She saw the rise in the popularity of pedicures, the appeal of artificial nails and the opening of nail salons whose purpose is to get clients in and out as fast as possible. Rawls said her clientele stayed with natural over artificial nails so she did, too.
The trend now for nail technicians and hairdressers is to rent space in someone else's salon, she said. And while most worked on commission in the early days of her career, some salons now offer benefits and retirement plans.
Meeting a celebrity
A memorable experience that brings a smile to Rawls' face is the time Rawls was asked to do the nails of a famous guitarist, Jose Feliciano, who was in Knoxville performing. He rewarded her for a job well done by giving her tickets to his concert.
When Rawls finally decided that retirement time had come, she knew she would miss the work, despite the fact she was only working one day a week. One of her clients had been with her since 1977.
"We raised our kids together, our grandkids and now our great-grandkids," she said.
There were tough times, like going through a divorce and being a single mom for a while. There were great times, like being able to work with each of her daughters. One of them, Bonnie Webb, was a hairdresser. Another, Cynthia Ward, was a massage therapist. The third, Betsy Cunningham, worked as a receptionist at Metz & Kerchner while she was in college.
Besides working at the best salons in Knoxville, Rawls said she was also fortunate getting to meet the people she did; no other profession would have forged those relationships, she believes.
"We are one of the few that gets to touch our clients," Rawls said. "We touch them also in an emotional way. It is all about relationships. They were my clients, but they were also my friends."
