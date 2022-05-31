Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole is the perfect way to start the morning. It serves plenty, so make it for special occasions when family and friends are present.
When you need a breakfast to feed a large group, this Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole is a perfect option.
The savory aromas of sausage and bacon are almost sure to have your guests standing in line with a plate and fork in hand.
For more breakfast recipes, visit Culinary.net.
1 package (16 ounces) pork sausage
1 package (12 ounces) bacon, chopped
8 tablespoons butter, divided
1/2 cup flour
4 cups milk
1 package (8 ounces) mushrooms, sliced
12 eggs
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
nonstick cooking spray
1 can (12 ounces) flaky biscuits
In pan over medium-high heat, cook pork sausage until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and drain sausage. Set aside.
Chop bacon into small pieces. In separate pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until thoroughly cooked.
Remove from heat and drain bacon. Set aside.
In saucepan over medium heat, melt 6 tablespoons butter. Add flour; whisk until smooth.
Cook on low heat 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in milk.
Cook until bubbly and thickened. Add sausage, bacon and mushrooms; mix well.
Set aside.
In large bowl, combine eggs, evaporated milk and salt. Using whisk, beat until blended.
In saucepan over medium heat, melt remaining butter. Add egg mixture; cook until firm but moist, stirring occasionally.
Heat oven to 350 F.
Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Spoon half the egg mixture into bottom of baking dish.
Top with half the gravy mixture. Repeat layers.
Separate biscuit dough and cut into quarters.
Top sauce with biscuit quarters, points facing up.
Bake 20-25 minutes, or until mixture is heated and biscuits are golden brown.
