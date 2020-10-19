Every weekend in October, drama students from Maryville Junior High will be volunteering with AMS Haunted Attractions to host a haunted house. The haunted house is being put on by officer Austin Green, the student resource officer of Maryville Junior High. Drama teacher Chris Dunkel promoted this event to his current and past students to help volunteer, and Green went around the school spreading the news through classes.
“I heard about this through Mr. Green himself. He came into my math class and he started talking about it, and I was pretty intrigued. I got inspired because I wanted to act. I love to act, and what better way to act than to scare people?” said freshman Caroline Miller.
Many students from MJHS volunteer as actors, makeup artists and many other positions. When the volunteers first arrived on sight, they were shown through the story that the haunted house conveys. They then got to work and began deciding positions and costumes.
“My favorite part about doing this is getting to dress up and being in a whole different world. I get to be this character that’s freaky, and I get to express to other people and see their reactions,” Miller said.
Students and other volunteers are split into two groups. One group is indoors while the other is outdoors. “Working outside is fun because I’m working at the haunted house, but I’m not getting scared so it’s even better,” said freshman Alex Falahati, an outdoor actor.
The haunted house runs Friday through Sunday, 7-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 6-10 p.m. on Sundays. The haunted house is located at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The admission fee is completely free, however they do accept food donations for God’s Kitchen Ministries.
In the first weekend, they received 489 cans of food in donations. The haunted house hosts food trucks outside every weekend, and sells merchandise. On Nov. 1, the attraction will be doing a special “Lights Out” event, where the admission fee is $10.
“It’s very adrenaline rushing, and it’s very creepy. It has a lot of elements in it where you don’t get just screaming and yelling the entire time. This haunted house is very unique in its own ways and it does get adrenaline pumping and it does get your fight or flight impulses kicking in,” Miller said.
The location has had strange occurrences happen, so the Maryville Mystic Paranormal Team has gotten involved.
