The Makers Market Fall Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, on the campus of Maryville College, just like it’s been done for many spring and fall seasons. Admission is free.
Organizer Debra Dean said this outdoor event has become extremely popular with shoppers over the years and they will have plenty of crafts to browse over this time. “This fall event will host over 70 selected local, talented and creative makers, bakers and growers,” she said.
Weather forecasters have predicted temperatures to be in the 40s early in the day, with a high of 74 and sunny skies.
Dean explained the Makers Market is a community event that was created to highlight the best products that are handcrafted, homegrown and scratch-made. Supporting local artisans and businesses is the ultimate goal. Everyone involved has to be the creator of unique items that aren’t mass produced for store shelves. That can include sweet treats and dishes to bake them in. Dean said between 800 and 1,200 shoppers come each time the event is held.
“I feel more than most, like myself, crave authentic goods, unique and creative, one-of-a-kind goods, made by hand, not manufactured,” she explained. That involves thought, creativity, time and a desire to make and offer goods made well. I appreciate that and strive to do the same.”
The variety of items will include hand-forged ironwork, a variety of jewelry, pottery, plants, baked goods and artwork by painters and sketch artists. There will be hand-poured candles, children’s gifts, leather goods and also woodwork, Dean said. Makers will bring their natural skin care products as well as home decor items, too.
New additions to this popular event will include a fly fisherman who will demonstrate fly-tying at his booth along with hand sketched stickers. Studio Shirts will be doing silk screen printing on site.
Fall is the perfect time to hold this market, organizers have said. Some shoppers get their Christmas shopping done while others find the perfect fall decorations for the yard or home.
The Maryville High School art students will be here to guide children through some creative hands-on activities. A People’s Choice exhibit and competition will showcase some artwork by students at MHS and Clayton-Bradley Academy. Attendees to the Makers Market can cast a vote.
Refreshments will include fresh brewed coffee, baked goods, fresh squeezed lemonade and flavored iced teas along with hot lunch options.
To add to the festival-like atmosphere, Mountain Shadow String Band will be performing, Dean said. “From the toe tapping fiddle tunes to sweet mountain melodies, their old time music is the perfect addition to this fall Makers Market,” she said.
All of the vendors and artisans will be set up at the McArthur Pavilion. There is plenty of free parking. A summer Makers Market and a Christmas Makers Market might be in the works for 2023, Dean said.
