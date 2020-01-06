Upon receiving the Silver Congressional Award on Friday afternoon, 15-year-old Eden Carnes looked around at the crowd of family, friends, mentors and well-wishers and credited them for her success.
“I couldn’t have done this without you,” the home-schooled student from Friendsville told them, sporting a new silver medal around her neck. It was presented by Congressman Tim Burchett.
On the path to achieving this huge accomplishment, Carnes’ volunteer and personal development hours totaled 744. She said she has been working on reaching this goal for more than a year.
“It is an honor to be here to present the Silver Congressional Award to Miss Eden Carnes,” Rep. Burchett, R-Tennessee, said during the ceremony, which was held at the Blount County Courthouse. “This is the highest honor Congress bestows upon young Americans.”
There are three required categories the teenager focused on: personal development, physical fitness and volunteer public service. In addition, Carnes also had to complete an exploration away from home that she had never done.
One of her volunteer projects was completed at Mabry-Hazen House in Knoxville, a historic home. She learned how to be a docent as well as how to preserve artifacts. After looking around at some of the students touring the house, Carnes came up with a project of her own to boost interest.
“I had the opportunity to create a children’s ‘I spy’ page with some of the artifacts in the house because I noticed some students got bored during the tours,” Carnes said. “After touring other houses and seeing some of their pages, I was able to create one for Mabry-Hazen.”
Completing her goals also involved creating a curriculum for teaching history to preschool students.
The history lover also has an interest in horses and helped coach a Junior Horse Bowl and Hippology Team through 4-H. Turns out, team members did extremely well, taking the state championship. The team was made up of fourth and fifth graders, Carnes said.
Her family, incluidng her grandmother, lives on a five-generation farm. Carnes helps her grandmother care for her horses.
“I used to ride when I was younger, but I got really busy in high school,” she said. “I still love going down there and helping with the horses.”
A physical challenge met
While these projects were enjoyable, Carnes admitted her physical fitness challenge was anything but. She committed herself to running her first 5K. The high school sophomore said she trained by swimming, riding her bike and running the trails on the family farm.
Her goal was to complete the 3.1 miles in less than 45 minutes; she did exactly that.
For her exploration project, Carnes spent four days and three nights at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. She said she was treated like a member of the unit, and even got to step into the role of jet engine mechanic.
“I wanted to come up with something I had never done before,” Carnes explained. She said she developed an interest in helping veterans after competing in a Veterans of Foreign Wars oratorical contest. She now volunteers at the veterans pantry operated by the Department of Veterans Services at the Blount County Courthouse.
She racked up some of her hours by volunteering with a local theater company.
On hand Friday to offer their support as Carnes was presented her Silver Congressional Award were her parents, Elithe and Rich Carnes, and sister, Zee, who is 10. There’s a good chance Zee will be working to earn the award when she becomes eligible, the family said.
Congress established the Congressional Award in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people. The award is nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive. The program is open to any young person ages 14-24.
There is no minimum grade point average. Participants earn Bronze, Silver and Gold certificates and also medals.
“I pretty much enjoyed everything,” Carnes said. “I loved learning to be a docent and teaching classes in my home-school group. I also like helping out with the food pantry.”
There’s no time to relish in the accomplishment, as Carnes said she already is working toward earning the Gold Congressional Award. She will have to do as much work as she did for the Silver.
“I have no doubt that she will be able to achieve that,” Burchett said. “She is an exceptional young lady. She has her priorities straight.”
Carnes hopes she encourages other young people to go for it as well.
“It is totally worth it,” she said. “The only person you are competing against is yourself.”
Those who are interested can visit www.congressionalaward.org. Burchett said this is the first one he’s presented.
As Burchett, who represents East Tennessee’s 2nd District, placed the medal around Carnes’ neck, he stressed the importance of recognizing those who go above and beyond.
“There is a saying by Alex Haley that we should find the good and praise it,” the congressman said. “That’s what we are doing here.”
