Nearly anytime can be a good time for a decadent dessert. This Creamy Raspberry Mocha Parfait, which combines the flavors of instant coffee, chocolate and raspberries, can be a perfect nightcap to almost any meal.
Servings: 4
2 tablespoons hot water
1 tablespoon instant coffee
1 packet chocolate pudding mix
2 cups milk
1 carton whipped topping
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons sugar
2 cups raspberries
whipped cream, for topping
chocolate powder, for dusting
In small bowl, mix hot water and instant coffee. Cool completely.
In medium bowl, mix milk and chocolate pudding mix until blended and thickened. Add cooled coffee; mix well. Add whipped topping; mix well. Chill.
In large bowl, add heavy cream, cream of tartar and vanilla extract. Beat mixture to form peaks. Gradually add sugar. Continue beating mixture until stiffer peaks form.
In four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream mix and raspberries. Top raspberries with additional chocolate pudding mix, dollop of whipped cream, another raspberry and dust with chocolate powder.
