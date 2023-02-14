Even if you’re not Irish, a green treat like this Luck o’ the Irish Mint Pie can get you and your guests into the festive spirit. With enough seasonal flavor to go around, this recipe makes two pies, so be sure to cut every leprechaun a generous portion.
1 1/4 cups, plus 2 tablespoons, powdered sugar, divided
5 drops green food coloring
1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
1/4 teaspoon mint extract
1 bag mint chocolate candies, chopped, divided
2 chocolate cookie crusts (9 inches each)
1 bag mint chocolate candies
To make filling: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk 2 1/2 cups heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to bowl.
In separate stand mixer bowl, beat cream cheese on high 2 minutes. Gradually add 1 1/4 cups powdered sugar and green food coloring; mix until smooth. Add 1/4 teaspoon vanilla and mint extract; mix well.
Fold prepared whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Fold 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies into filling.
To make frosting: In bowl of stand mixer, whisk remaining heavy cream and remaining powdered sugar. Add remaining vanilla extract and mix until stiff peaks form.
Pour filling into crusts and smooth tops.
Fill decorating bag with frosting and pipe thick band around edges of pies. Then pipe circle dollops evenly around edges of pies.
Scatter 1 cup chopped mint chocolate candies in middle of pies. Place whole mint chocolate candies into each dollop of frosting around edges of pies.
