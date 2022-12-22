A Christmas tree might be just another symbol of the season for some, but for Robin Goddard, it’s how she reveals a life of gratitude for all she’s been given.
The tree in the living room of her Maryville home stays up all year too. She said when she needs peace and tranquility in the wee hours of a long day, she just sits and lets the light envelope her.
This tall tree is filled with 350 ornaments, some dating back to 1970. There are the Metropolitan Museum of Art star and snowflake ornaments she gets every year from daughter, Noel, who resides in Brooklyn, New York. The Muppets have a prominent place among the branches, and so does Snoopy the Peanuts character, Tigger, ET and Raggedy Ann. There really is no rhyme to the decorating scheme, Goddard said.
“I just put on everything that I love.”
Hallmart and Enesco are well represented. Goddard still has all of her original boxes. She dusts each ornament using a small paint brush to keep them fresh.
Nature is a common depiction on the tree. Goddard points out several gourds dangling from it, all painted by Gatlinburg artist Louise Bales. Ornaments that look like bird feeders and toy soldiers hang here. She can recall where many were acquired and when.
“Everything has a story,” Goddard, 77, explained. And as a fifth grade teacher for 32 years at Rockford Elementary, she is used to captivating an audience with hers.
The illumination surrounding the tree is put out by several clip-on candle ornaments that are lit using LED bulbs. The clear bulbs cast a soft light that puts the entire room in a Christmas glow.
There is one decoration here that is more than 100 years old. Friends of the Goddards, who lived in Arkansas, gave Noel a Santa that had been in their family for decades. It’s probably close to 150 years old, Robin said.
“They loved Noel,” she said. “I have to put it out every year. I just love it.”
Goddard learned to cross-stitch when she was just a girl; her tree is decorated with her art and so are the walls in her home. She said some of the other Christmas decor were gifts from former students. She retired in 1999, and never grows tired of seeing them year after year.
A favorite Nativity set was given to the Goddards by good friend, the late Marie Colvin. Robin points out carolers and other statues she’s collected from many places over the years. Three hundred and 50 ornaments and other decor, each with their own unique tales.
Robin and Jim Goddard moved into this house more than 50 years ago; Robin said they had intentions of building a home, but that never came to fruition. She is elated about that.
“We are so fortunate to be here with such good neighbors,”she said. Some of them she has known for three generations.
In addition to the main tree, Robin has placed several smaller trees on shelves. The ones decorated with miniature ornaments are favorites of Jim.
The Goddards grew up here in East Tennessee. Robin is the daughter of the late Ben and Harriette Lee. She attended Maryville City Schools, Tennessee Wesley College and the University of Tennessee. This couple has made Blount County their home as they also became volunteers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Robin said she grew up hiking the park’s trails and attended Girl Scout camp where Tremont Institute is today. As a teacher at Rockford, she took 90 students every year for 30 years for a week-long adventure there.
“Those kids will never forget that until the day they die,” this former teacher said. “They still thank me for it.”
A family friend and neighbor, Elsie Burrell, got her involved even deeper into the park’s history. Robin took over the role as school marm at Little Greenbrier School in the Smokies, located in the Metcalf Bottoms area. Burrell had been a teacher at the school and came back in the 1970s to do programs for park visitors on the historic school. When she decided to retire, she asked Robin to take the job. She just completed her 32nd year, getting started in 1990.
Robin dresses up in the period attire and share tales of what it was like growing up in the shadow of the Great Smoky Mountains. Hundreds come each day that Goddard is at Little Greenbrier, with the season running mid-April through November. Little Greenbrier opened in 1882 and closed in 1936.
Some of her favorite stories are of the Walker Sisters who refused to move when the area became federal lands. Seven of them remained at their homesite until their deaths. Robin was a frequent visitor to their humble home that lacked electricity.
“Elsie took me to see the Waker Sisters when I was 4,” Robin said. “I went to their house for six to eight weeks every year until I graduated from high school.”
She did things like plant crops, harvest them, along with quilting and spinning yarn. Robin said peeling apples was a huge chore.
“They had 21 species of apples,” she said of the Walkers. “There were orchards everywhere.”
For Jim, a retired civil engineer, it was maintenance of a 5-mile portion of the Appalachian Trail that runs through the national park that kept him busy for years. When he felt like he should take a less taxing job, the park gave him the responsibility of making the signs for all of the backcountry trails and many others.
Chances are, if you stood next to a GSMNP trail sign and posed for a photo, you were standing next to Jim’s work.
“His legacy will live on forever and ever,” his wife said.
Along with creating all of the signage, Jim also makes the arrowhead plaques for those retiring from the park. He uses specialty woods like oak, cherry and walnut. He signs each one of them.
These days, Jim has had to step away from his park duties. He goes to dialysis twice a week and has been recovering from a fall that broke a vertebrae in his neck.
That their daughter’s name is Noel should explain how much these two love Christmas. She was supposed to have been born in December but arrived in November, her mom said. Noel is coming home for the holidays this weekend.
The house decorated with family memories and gifts from friends is waiting.
“It’s just me,” Robin said of that beautiful living room tree. “It’s Jim. It’s Noel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.