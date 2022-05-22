With saws buzzing and hammers pounding on Spurlock Street in Alcoa, it will only be a matter of a few months before the next Habitat for Humanity home welcomes another grateful owner.
This home being constructed is the Women Build for Habitat, a project that encourages women from all backgrounds to come together to build a home for a Blount County family in need. The sponsors are Clayton, Newell Brands and DENSO.
Construction began in late April, said Mona Nair, development director for Habitat. The homes typically take from four to six months to complete.
On hand last week were several employees of Clayton. Two shifts were filled on multiple days to see to it that this new home stays on schedule. Caitlyn Crosby is media relations manager for Clayton. She said teams of Clayton volunteers have already spent hundreds of hours at the site.
“They have already completed 325 shifts,” Crosby said. “Once it’s completed, they will have worked more than 670 shifts and over 2,600 hours.”
The participating Clayton employees are part of a volunteer program called Clayton Impact; it was launched in July 2021. Crosby said since that time, Clayton employees have donated close to 10,000 hours to nonprofits across the country.
“This is just one example.” Crosby said of the Habitat build.
Clayton has more than 5,500 team members in the Knoxville area, including its home office here in Blount County. Nationwide, there are 21,000 employees.
Rachel Waters. who works in IT at Clayton, was on hand Wednesday morning to do her part. The volunteers work alongside Habitat’s build team, headed up by Doug Jenkins, construction manager. Waters said while this is her first time volunteering with Habitat, she is familiar with the work.
“My family has been in construction my whole life,” she said. “This is just a different way to get involved and use the resources that I have learned since I was a kid.”
There were about 15 Clayton employees on site that same morning. The day is generally broken up into two shifts — morning and afternoon. Full-time employees are allowed eight hours of paid volunteer time each year, while part-timers receive 4 hours of paid volunteer time.
“They can use those hours to work at other nonprofits, not just Habitat,” Crosby said. “Some might have a relationship with another one or feel strongly about a specific cause.”
Waters said she and others who volunteer like the change of scenery, not having to sit behind a desk all day. Building this home gets people outside and working alongside some coworkers they might not have met due to so many working from home. Because Clayton itself is in the housing industry, this volunteer said the partnership makes perfect sense.
“This is us going into a different branch of housing,” Waters explained. “We get to see the building of a better life whether it’s through Clayton or through volunteering with an organization like this. It is really cool to make that connection.”
Nair said because of the shortage of building supplies, Habitat had thought about delaying the build. Some materials, like trusses, were hard to come by, but the decision was made to carry on. Lumber and other supplies are much more expensive now than a couple of years ago, Nair said. That also makes it hard to complete the homes.
Clayton has sponsored a Habitat for Humanity home in the past but it has been a few years. The next house will be one sponsored by Altar ‘d State. It has also helped build previous homes.
The owner of this home being worked on by Clayton, DENSO and Newell, doesn’t have a prospective owner yet, Nair said. Applications are still being accepted.
She pointed out that Habitat’s income criteria has increased slightly, good news for those looking for a home.
“We believe there are people in the workforce who think they won’t qualify for a house and therefore aren’t applying,” Nair said.
The maximum household income for a household of one person is $40,900; that maximum income is $46,750 for a two-person household. For three people, it rises to $52,600. More information on applying is available at the website, blounthabitat.org.
This Habitat development on Spurlock Street contains 20 lots. A total of five homes are either completed or under construction. More land will be needed once this project is completed.
No arm twisting was required in order to get volunteers at Clayton to sign up, Crosby said. She said this focus on community falls right in line with Clayton’s mission to do good. Participants know they are helping change lives, she said.
After months of working on this house, those who played a role in its completion will be invited back for a dedication ceremony that includes turning over the key to the homeowner. Waters said she can’t wait for that day to come and see the crowd gathered in victory.
“They will know that people care about them and they have a roof over their heads, a safe place to call home,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.