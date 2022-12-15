Sometimes all it takes is a kind-heart and a will to make a way.
That’s the story behind Bryson Potts and his latest project. The 14-year-old resident of Maryville has had a tough road the past five years, finally getting diagnosed with Kearns-Sayre Syndrome when he was 10. The rare and fatal disease has affected the teen’s hearing and eyesight. He wears hearing aids in both ears and has trouble opening his left eye due to muscle damage from his disorder.
But on one of his many trips to Knoxville, Bryson wasn’t focused on his dire prognosis; instead, he saw people living on the streets with no place to call home. He told his mom he wished he could help them.
“He said, ‘Mom, if I get to grow up, I want to help these people,’” mom Gina Scott recalls Bryson telling her. Medical prognosis for most sufferers of this disease have them living only into early adulthood.
Scott told Bryson the time to act is now. “I said, ‘Honey, you don’t have to wait to grow up. We can help them at any time.’”
That’s when Bryson decided to take the money he has been saving along with his gifted Christmas money and bought hats, scarves, gloves and blankets to hand out to those facing homelessness. Scott said she posted about it on social media and got immediate responses. Lots of friends decided to help, and Bryson even did an interview on a local TV station this week.
“It’s been awesome,” this teen said of the support. “I had no idea this would happen.”
There are two businesses in Foothills Mall — Lynn’s Discount and Foothills Bridal — that have agreed to place donation boxes at their locations. Bryson said it’s been a great project to oversee and he’s grateful for the support. He even had to rent a storage unit to keep up with donations.
The goal is to be able to provide 100 homeless individuals with the warm gear for winter. Bryson’s plans are to hand them out in Blount County next week. They have exceeded the half-way point.
Scott said she has learned a lot about what agencies like United Way, Family Promise, A Place to Stay and others do to help those facing homelessness. There is an overnight warming center in Maryville for when temperatures drop to 25 or below. She and Bryson want to be able to provide monthly giveaways of supplies and also a hot meal.
Thesharinghands.com is a website they have created. Bryson came up with the name for it. Scott said they are looking at obtaining nonprofit status. Local agencies estimate there are close to 200 homeless individuals living here. A count is taken each winter.
It is his faith that keeps Bryson pushing forward. The genetic disorder he has attacks the muscles, including the heart. There is no cure.
But when doctors tell this teen of likely outcomes as KSS Syndrome progresses, Bryson holds to his faith. He said it was God who put the homeless on his heart and the desire to work to make things better for them.
“We are a community and all communities need to help each other,” this mom/son duo said.
This project has been good for Bryson to see how people can come together to help each other, his mom said. It’s also been a good opportunity to get the word out about KSS Syndrome. Scott is part of a global support group of KSS sufferers and caregivers. It is a little known condition due to its rarity, she explained.
As Christmas nears, most children and teens his age would have lists of requested gifts. Not Bryson. He said all that doesn’t matter to him. Whatever he receives will be great.
Because of his health battles, Bryson is a homebound student. He has the expertise of more than a dozen doctors and specialists. But that isn’t his only comfort.
He believes God can fix this, his mom said. “He is a very upbeat, life-loving child. He says he is going to be fine, so I let him be him.”
