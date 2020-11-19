A community resource that’s been part of Maryville for 35 years will be celebrating that milestone come January, but even after all this time, Pregnancy Resource Center is called “the best kept secret” around.
Executive Director Valerie Millsapps and her mostly volunteer staff works daily to change that, to get the word out about this Christian-based ministry that provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and other support for women facing unwanted pregnancies. The licensed medical clinic wants to come alongside these women to encourage them to choose life. In 2019, with community support, PRC helped more than 900 women make that decision.
Like other nonprofits, this one has also had to alter fundraising events in 2020 due to coronavirus. But, on Dec. 5, with safety precautions in place, the community will get the opportunity to participate in a fun event that is also meant as way to get PRC’s name and purpose out there to those who need it and those who can provide financial assistance.
Men, their families and others in the community are invited to Beards, Babies & BBQ, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Smoky Mountain Axe House, located in New Midland Plaza, Alcoa. For the cost of a ticket, participants will get an hour of axe throwing, T-shirt and barbecue lunch, Millsapps said. In addition, men with beards will be able to enter a beard contest. Photos will be taken and PRC will post them to see who gets the most votes.
Those in attendance will also be in the running for some great prizes, such as a cooler filled with products, gift cards for oil changes, groceries and more. A deejay, hot rolls from Texas Roadhouse and photo booth will be part of the day’s events as well.
Millsapps said she came up with this idea because it has been on her heart to support the men who have girlfriends facing the difficult decisions with unwanted pregnancies. A lot of times it is the man who is the primary influencer in a pregnancy decision, Millsapps said.
PRC has just recently started a men’s program where male volunteers are trained to help these men with their fears and uncertainty. Proceeds from Beards, Babies and BBQ will go to help support this added service.
“We not only want to impact the moms but the dads, too,” Millsapps said. “The whole family unit.”
The male volunteers are being called Champion Men and 20 of them have been in training for a couple of weeks. Millsapps said in many cases they see, neither the pregnant women or her boyfriend were raised in a two-parent household.
“This has become a fatherless generation,” she said. “They don’t have a father that’s been in their lives. To be able to have these men speak life into these families, to come alongside them just like we do with the women ...”
In many cases, the women comes to PRC alone. Millsapps said they encourage them to bring their partners if they are in the picture. The volunteers trained at PRC can provide encouragement to make the right decision, offer resources to help with the pregnancy and needs after the baby is born.
The event at Smoky Mountain Axe House will be a fundraiser as PRC attempts to impact men and women in their time of great need. People who aren’t familiar with PRC can participate and learn more about the organization.
In addition to their site in Maryville where all services are free and confidential, PRC also has a mobile unit they take out into rural areas to provide pregnancy testing and ultrasounds. COVID-19 has put a stop to those, but Millsapps said she and her staff came up with additional ways to reach out.
When things are tough
PRC partnered up with some local churches that were doing food giveways; this nonprofit did diaper gibveways. PRC also partnered up with Texas Roadhouse and gave diapers to employees.
Beth Ottinger, advancement coordinator for PRC called several other local restaurants to offer them the same assistance.
“The hospitality industry has been hit hard,” Millsapps said. “Beth called a lot of restaurants and asked if they had staff members who needed diapers, and people came out. Some couldn’t come to us because of their work schedule so we took our mobile unit out to them. Food stamps and WIC don’t cover diapers.”
The mobile unit will be parked at Smoky Mountain Axe House on Dec. 5 for tours.
As the books are closed on 2020, this will be another year when PRC has seen an increase in number of clients served. Part of that has to do with the center’s move to a more visible location in the heart of Maryville. Before that, PRC was in a house on Old Niles Ferry Road.
“We have had people come by who have said, ‘I wish you had been here 20 years ago,’” Millsapps said. “We were. We were here. People used to say we were the best kept secret. I don’t want to be that. I want people to know we are here to help.”
Millsapps said she is looking forward to the Beard, Babies & BBQ event as so many things have gotten canceled or postponed in 2020. She said planning is already underway to celebrate PRC’s 35th anniversary in Blount County.
“For a nonprofit to be able to thrive for 35 years is big,” she said.
