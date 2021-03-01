When Sylvester the cat arrived at the Blount County Animal Center, he was deemed so special he got his own room.
Not because he was a rare breed or attacked other cats; no, this owner-surrendered male adult cat weighed in at a whopping 34.3 pounds. There wasn’t a kennel large enough to hold him, so he was given a room to himself.
Just so happens, one of the BCAC’s longtime cat fosters came in soon after Sylvester arrived. Elmeria Teffeteller was there, she thought, to pick up a litter of kittens to take home and foster. But when animal center staff showed her this overweight feline, Teffeteller couldn’t ignore his predicament.
“He couldn’t even walk,” the volunteer said. “His skin was infected. His tummy was red and inflamed. He was a mess.”
Teffeteller told the staff she would take him home and get his weight down if someone else would take the litter of kittens, and that is exactly what she did. Her husband, Kenne, was a little shocked when she came home with a huge adult cat instead of a litter of fluffy kittens, but they agreed to work on getting him better.
Elmeria said the shelter called him Sylvester, but she began calling him Little T, for Titanic. Her work began.
Little T was shaved at the shelter so his skin could heal with some antibiotics. Dr. Michelle Williams has been working with the Teffetellers on that and also on a special diet for the cat. Teffeteller surmised he must have eaten table scraps and that his food bowl must have been accessible 24/7. “I feel like he might have been crated,” she said.
Going the extra mile
Since Little T couldn’t even walk, Kenne made a strap to place under his belly to hold it up as the hefty cat walked. Elmeria said she wasn’t strong enough to walk the cat on her own, so Kenne had to do it, three times a day.
When he first got to her home, Little T couldn’t maneuver himself into a litter box, so they used puppy pads at first, Elmeria said. It was a few days before the feline was able to manage that feat.
Elmeria admitted this project is a lot more time consuming than she had originally thought. She has had Little T since Aug. 14 of last year; he has lost about 10 pounds.
“I guess I was thinking this was going to be like Weight Watchers where you could take off a couple of pounds a week,” she said. “And in no time, he would be better.”
Elmeria learned, however, that cats can only lose about 1 pound per month.
Judy Huffstetler, cattery operations manager at the BCAC, explained that cats this large can have life-threatening issues if the weight comes off too fast. His organs could shut down, she said, unless the weight loss is gradual.
Huffstetler said the cat’s former owner brought him in and said her granddaughter was allergic to cats so she had to get rid of him. BCAC staff had no health history provided, she said. Fortunately he didn’t have diabetes or any other medical condition other than obesity and the bacterial infection on his skin.
BCAC staff believe Little T is about 6 years old. He comes in regularly to get weighed.
There have been large cats that have ended up at the center, Huffstetler said, but this one is the largest she has seen there. She said the Teffetellers have done so much for this owner-surrendered cat.
Lifesaving volunteers
“They are wonderful volunteers for us,” Huffstetler said. “They probably saved Sylvester’s life. He wouldn’t have survived in that condition.”
Today, Sylvester, or Little T as the Teffetellers now call him, can walk on his own. He still gets walked daily and is on a special diet. Elmeria said she never keeps any of the cats she fosters, but this time is different. Little T has been with her family now for more than six months. Her two grandsons, ages 3 and 5, adore him.
“He is pretty popular with this family,” Elmeria said.
Little T has his own condominium downstairs at the Teffeteller’s Alcoa residence. He enjoys being pulled around the house in his sling by his favorite toddlers. His photo is even part of the cardboard fans placed around Thompson-Boling Arena. Kenne played for two years at the University of Tennessee in the late 1970s.
It was back in 2011 when Elmeria became a volunteer at BCAC. She started out helping clean and other duties. She said she became a foster to help the center save as many animals as it can.
In all, this family has fostered 240 cats and kittens. Elmeria is a retired registered nurse.
“It is fun to foster,” Elmeria said. “The 240 have added up fast. Some were litters of 12 kittens. All have been placed in homes.”
It has been remarkable to see this once monstrosity of a cat slowly shed his extra weight, both Huffstetler and Elmeria said. Now that he feels better and can walk on his own, he has developed a personalty much different from when they first met him.
“He has really blossomed,” Elmeria said. “He is a sweetie.”
