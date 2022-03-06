Susan Wiley Walker came to Maryville late in life, as an 80-year-old widow who wanted to be near her sister and brother-in-law, members of the Maryville College staff.
She got busy, first designing the home she would occupy, and then naming it Morningside. The stately, 26-room, 8,000-square-foot house still stands in the place known as the Maryville College Woods, built in 1932; it’s now owned by RT Lodge.
Katie Stinnet, a member of the marketing team for RT Lodge, said they had been recently tossing around an idea to hold a formal tea on-site. Then last year, the lodge hired Caitlyn Cox as its pastry chef and the idea got closer to becoming reality.
“Caitlyn coming on board made it both fun and doable,” Stinnett said.
Stinnett and others at RT Lodge have figured out a way to hold the celebratory event to honor founder Walker and the history of Morningside while at the same time putting a spotlight on Cox and her culinary talents.
On Sunday, March 13, RT Lodge will host an afternoon tea service. Cox is responsible for the menu, which will include tea sandwiches, cookies, quiche, crusty bread, cake and other treats along with tea.
The timing is perfect, Stinnett and Cox agree, for March is Women’s History Month. That the pastry chef at RT Lodge is female and so is its president, Beth McCabe Holman, makes this a doubly-good reason to have the event. Ninety years have passed since Walker built the home and its ownership by Holman.
“I have always baked and have always done it with the women in my life,” Cox said. “Both of my grandmothers and my mom baked. It is my mom’s No. 1 hobby. I think she was wanting it to be my hobby and I went a little overboard. It became my career and I have always loved it.”
Cox came to RT Lodge after working at a Nashville restaurant and has worked along the East Coast for years. She is now closer to family. Her formal training was done at Culinary Institute of America in New York.
For people who grew up in Maryville or have been here for decades, this MC Woods property was Morningside Inn. Many remember going here for Sunday lunches or special occasions. A piano player made the experience memorable. Others made it a frequent weekday lunch date. Nan Taylor, wife of former Maryville Mayor Tom Taylor, operated it for years.
It was Walker who first started hosting teas and social gatherings as a resident at Morningside. She invited MC professors and others from the college to her social gatherings. She was someone who loved to entertain. She also contributed much to MC and charities during her 18 years here. Walker passed away at the age of 98 in 1950.
RT Lodge now consists of the landmark historic home and two guest houses that accommodate 57 rooms. The property was donated to the college by Walker after her death.
Stinnett said she did extensive research on Walker with the assistance of Amy Lundell, archivist at MC. She learned, for example that Walker started the Chilhowee Club in Maryville, purchasing the property and also paying for the construction of the club. Some of the members will be attending the tea, Stinnett said.
There is also a book that Walker wrote, containing some of her personal stories. Stinnett has discovered photos of Walker at her former home and even some video footage.
Walker’s ledger proved just how generous she was with her money. She came from a wealthy family and married the business partner of steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie. Walker inherited his wealth.
“She kept track of every organization she gave to,” Stinnett said. “From the Red Cross to the Presbyterian church to Maryville College. She was writing $1,400 checks monthly to Maryville College. That was a lot of money in the 1930s.”
Walker’s money funded a beautification project at MC that included College Woods trails, constructing an amphitheater and planting gardens across the campus. She was also involved in designing, building and funding the construction of several homes in the College Hill neighborhood.
She was even reported to be the first woman in the area to purchase a car.
The tea set for March 13 won’t include any of Walker’s recipes since none were located. Stinnett said she wonders if there are any people left in the community who have stories to share of Walker, including photographs.
Someone might even be in possession of some of her belongings.
“One of the presidents of the college that lived here with his wife had a huge auction and auctioned off her things,” Stinnett said. “A lot of alumni came into town and purchased things but I think a lot ended up in this community. I would be curious to know.”
Cox was busy paring down her tea menu in the days leading up to the formal event. She said memories of being part of tea parties as a child are some of her favorites.
“I has tea parties for my birthdays,” this pastry chef said. “My grandfather would come dressed in his tux. Tea is very nostalgic for me and a lot of women because those are the things we grew up doing. I had a tea for my bridal shower. Things like this connect family and history. It is at the table where you make those memories.”
RT Lodge came under new ownership recently. Cox said the new ownership wants to embrace the history of the property and get back to “the roots of who Morningside was.”
Now that these two women know so much more about the founder of what is now RT Lodge, they said they want to continue to honor her and share her stories. That they spend so much time in the former home of Walker serves as inspiration.
“I feel like Mrs. Walker would be proud,” Stinnett said. “Her heart of hospitality lives on through us.”
