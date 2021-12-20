Stanford Johnson’s life experiences — from his abusive childhood in Townsend to service in the Army in Germany, to a stint as a pastor and plunge into addiction and homelessness — even all of that couldn’t erase a memory he needed to face full on.
That memory comes to life as if it happened yesterday. Johnson, who’s now 57, said he was a small boy growing up on his family’s farm at the fringes of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The product of an abusive and racist father, Johnson said he recalls how his grandmother would scold and threaten him into becoming a better person than the one who saw him into this world.
There was a grave on the farm, Johnson remembers, with the name Mary Samsel on its marker. But, Johnson had been told by his grandmother that wasn’t who was buried there. She said a Black man named Albert Peoples lay beneath the earth in that hole and that he died from a bullet to the back of his head as a result of him cheating at poker.
The only thing Johnson said he ever heard it called by his father was the N-word grave.
He said those responsible for his death or at least present to see People’s demise, wanted to just dump the body and move on. But, it was Johnson’s great-great-grandfather, William H. Lawson Jr. who offered a different narrative and buried Peoples on his farm.
Lawson owned a country store, called W.H Lawson’s General Store, Johnson said, and he had samples of grave markers. He took that one with Mary’s name and placed it for Peoples. The store was located at Lawson’s Crossroads — where Rich Mountain and Dry Valley roads converged.
Doing the right thing
“What my grandfather did was very honorable,” Johnson said. “The body was going to be buried in the road, in the fill of the road.” Johnson said the road that led into the national park was being built at that time.
He said he has heard stories that Black labor was used in the construction of Rich Mountain Road; Johnson said he consulted with many historians in the area, including the late Inez Burns, but he could never confirm that information.
This story so attached itself to Johnson and wouldn’t let go. He said he started to write a book about it back in the 1990s, but with everything else going on in his life, it never gathered momentum.
Those interrupters included an addiction to alcohol. Johnson makes no excuses for his path, saying he started drinking at the age of 14. Alcohol cost him his marriage, an early relationship with his own son. In 2013, his father kicked him out of his grandmother’s house in Maryville. That day in court was the last time he ever laid eyes on his father, who is now deceased.
Despite that downward spiral that included being homeless more than once and thoughts of ending it all, Johnson emerged from his self-induced hell and got sober. The book was still waiting.
Sharing the remarkable story
It’s now out there for all to read. Johnson did the publishing himself with help from professional editors. “Our Little Secret” is available on Amazon and at two local places, The Chocolate B’ar and The Abbey in Townsend. Johnson said he is going to hold book signings there in January.
It is historical fiction, but the truth does lie buried on the farm where Johnson grew up. The names of characters in the book, which numbers 300 pages, have been changed but most are based on people Johnson knew or is kin to. The main character is a young boy who grows up on his family’s farm in Townsend, the son of a racist, abusive dad. He is cared for lovingly by his grandmother. In the book, her name is Laurel Mountain.
In the book, there are two people buried in that grave. The other is Albert People’s wife, who died in childbirth.
“There are probably only three or four people on the planet who know the grave’s location and could actually find it,” Johnson said. The grave is a short walk from the old home place, maybe 15 minutes, he said.
To be authentic as possible, Johnson incorporates the dialect and vocabulary he was subjected to growing up in this story of intrigue. The N-word is used in dialogue from the father figure in this book. There are phrases and racial slurs that are hard to move past at times.
This author admits he doesn’t know the true story behind the death of Albert Peoples. He said he has done lots of research but didn’t uncover much. But knowing what he knows about the prevalence of lynching during that era, he believes Peoples probably didn’t die over a poker game.
“I believed the cheating-at-poker story could have been a cover story for something more sinister so I wrote it that way.”
All of Johnson’s ancestors who were alive around the time Peoples was reportedly buried on the property have since died. The last one passed away in 2018 at the age of 103.
A life that mattered
Albert Peoples was name of the man in the grave, Johnson said his grandmother told him. In the book, Johnson gives him a middle name — Noble.
“Years ago I read an article about a man named Noble Sissle — an extraordinary African American musician who served in the Army’s Harlem Hellfighters unit during World War II,” Johnson explained.”He had been subjected to racial injustice while training in South Carolina. I thought Noble Peoples was a way to honor him and a name anyone could relate to or aspire to, regardless of race or ethnicity. The book’s dedication, ‘For Albert’s Mom,’ was a way of acknowledging a mother who lost a son — that his life mattered.”
It’s almost 2022 and Johnson said his life is better than it’s ever been. He served in the Army twice, from January 1984 to December 1986 and again from January 1991 to April 1994.
This veteran served as pastor of Union Grove United Methodist Church from 2005 to 2008. He said he was homeless four times and at one point lived in his vehicle. He lived at a homeless shelter in Knoxville two different times.
Wellness recovery is where his heart lies, Johnson said. He volunteers with local agencies and was certified by the state of Tennessee back in 2018 as a peer recovery specialist, he said. He now works at The Barn Event Center of the Smokies in Townsend.
The truth is out there
Johnson remains hopeful that maybe someday Albert People’s full story can be discovered and shared with the world. Racism, he said, doesn’t go away because we as a nation refuse to talk about it. He said the story of Albert Peoples is one we need to talk about.
“It has always been in the back of my mind that the grave should be permanently marked in such a way to consecrate it as hallowed ground, to honor a man who was buried there and the man who allowed him to be buried there — a place of healing and reconciliation — a memorial where folks can visit and reflect.”
