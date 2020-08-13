Fundraisers are really all about that, raising money for a cause, but there is so much more to be gained with the effort, as Isaiah 117 House knows all too well.
The nonprofit that was founded by Ronda Paulson has a presence in Blount County as it seeks to build an Isaiah 117 house here. The purpose of the ministry is to provide a house in multiple locations in Tennessee that will serve children who come into the custody of the state for placement into foster care. Right now when children are removed from their homes due to neglect, abuse or other safety issues, the Department of Children’s Services has no place for them to wait out their placement except the DCS office.
Isaiah 117 is changing that. The Blount County Isaiah 117 house is being built just off Lamar Alexander Parkway on property donated by Blount Community Church, which is housed adjoining the site. As the organization waits for necessary permits, utility easements, etc., Paulson and her volunteers are doing everything but sit still and wait.
On Aug. 8, Isaiah 117 Blount County held its first-ever Glow Trot 5K and 1 Mile Run. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the nonprofit had 239 registrants and raised $20,500 including sponsorships. Brittany Prince, Glow Trot coordinator, said their success was built upon a foundation already laid by Vineyard Church.
“This is the seventh annual Glow Trot here,” Prince said. “The Vineyard Church started it and held it first. Isaiah 117 went ahead and took it from there.”
Vineyard, located on William Blount Drive in Maryville, had used the event in the past to raise money for a home for children in Haiti called Freedom House. Prince said they were gracious to let Isaiah 117 take over the fun run. Organizers at Vineyard were more than happy to assist.
The desire to serve
“They gave us all of their spreadsheets, logos and information,” Prince said. “We were able to use the same course and the same venues. Everything was pre-planned, which was so good.”
The event is more than a 5K. There are glow tunnels for runners and walkers, glow sticks that are passed out to participates and lime green T-shirts that make it even more luminous. The title of Most Glowed Out is bestowed and also awards for top male and female finishers.
Runners and walkers started at the football stadium at WBHS and then turned onto County Farm Road and also past the Ninth Grade Academy on William Blount Drive before making a loop back to the stadium — twice. Prince said there were several kids who participated in the 1 Mile Walk/Run and adults up to age 60 or so in the 5K.
She said every precaution was taken to keep everyone at a safe distance. There was a Zumba class that was held before the race, all all were six feet apart, this organizer said. Three food trucks, all spaced out, were set up in the parking lot. Each runner and volunteer received a face mask. Once participants crossed the start line they could remove the masks but were cautioned to keep their distance from others.
“We marked off a lot of X’s on the parking lot,” Prince said.
Deejay Adriel McCord was there to energize the crowd; balloon art was visible in the evening sky.
That they were able to raise $20,500 and had 239 registrants tells Prince that people embraced this event.
Timing was right
“A lot of people ended up wanting to do this event in person,” she said. Many outdoor events and races have had to be canceled in recent months so they were ready, Prince added.
Those 239 participants included 47 “virtual” runners and walkers.
It goes without saying the Glow Trot had to be held as darkness was descending, otherwise the effect wouldn’t have been as dramatic. That was also a positive in this August heat. Not many want to sign up to run in 95-degree temperatures, Prince said.
Because it was a successful fundraiser and Vineyard had done much of the groundwork, Prince said this might become an annual event for Isaiah 117 Blount County. None of the other Isaiah 117 locations have done this.
All coming together
Vineyard not only helped Isaiah 117 House with the Glow Trot, but the church has also partnered up with the nonprofit to provide shoes and socks to children who end up at Isaiah 117 House in Blount County.
Foothills Church will be providing pajamas to the children, and Forest Hills Baptist Church has agreed to provide for the needs of babies in state custody who are served by Isaiah 117 House.
Upcoming events will include a golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 16, at Egwani Farms. Those interested in sponsorship may contact Cindy Chandler at cindy.chandler@isaiah117house.com.
As she looked at the event in the rearview mirror, Prince said they are thrilled that so much money was raised to help children in Blount County. Once the house is built, it will need to be stocked with school supplies, clothes, personal care products, food and other essential home items.
“It is not just about money overall — how much we make,” Prince said. “That $20,500 is awesome but it’s also about bringing awareness to Blount County. The Glow Trot has definitely helped us do that.”
Prince is the mother of three boys — a 4-year-old and a set of twins, who are 2. She said as a mother, it was shocking to hear how children in state custody don’t have a place like Isaiah 117 House to go to during such a traumatic time in their lives. With help from this community, that will change.
“I think it’s great they are brining that story to light,” she said. “People are becoming more aware. I think we all just didn’t know. Now that we do, there is a lot of involvement with this organization.”
