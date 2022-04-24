There are days when the staff at Monte Vista Baptist Church comes to work to find bags of bras sitting near the door.
They scoop them up, store them inside the church with the satisfaction of knowing the lives of women in Mozambique, El Salvador and Costa Rica will be forever changed.
This Maryville church has partnered with an organization called Free the Girls, a nonprofit launched back in 2011 in Mozambique when two missionaries created a unique model to provide economic opportunity for victims of sex trafficking. Ann Wilson, who attends Monte Vista, said it really all began with a single question.
“Women were being rescued from sex trafficking, but then the question was asked: What are you rescuing them to?” she said.
With their captors, they had food and shelter, Wilson explained. “But now they are rescued. Now what?”
Free the Girls Co-founders Dave Terpstra and Kimba Langas set out to change the narrative. They were preparing back in 2010 to move to Mozambique. One day, Terpstra saw a man walking through a marketplace in Mozambique, selling bras that he had hanging from an umbrella. He learned that bras are considered a luxury item and get top dollar in the used clothing market in developing countries like Mozambique.
The plan came into focus to create business opportunities for women trying to rebuid their live after prostitution. They could re-sell the items of clothing — what women in the U.S. would give away for free.
The two missionaries also learned that women who wear bras in that country were less likely to end up victims of sex trafficking and abuse, Wilson said.
“If you wear a bra, that means first that you can afford to buy one, that you have discretionary income,” she said. “The assumption is it’s because someone is taking care of you.”
That missionary couple then wondered if women in the United States would be willing to donate new or gently used bras to women in Mozambique. Maybe lingerie companies would donate their out-of-stock merchandise.
Turns out, the answer was yes to both, and Free the Girls was born. The donated bras are then given to women in these poor nations to sell so they can earn a living on their own instead of being exploited and abused.
“They don’t have to interact with men,” Wilson said. “The bras are shipped there. It’s women distributing the bras to women.”
CNN did a story on Free the Girls back in 2012. Since that time, several churches and businesses across the country have come on board to collect and ship the bras. Some, like Monte Vista, have also become donation sites.
Wilson said her church collects bras all year long. When they collect enough to ship they send them to a warehouse to be shipped out where they are needed. El Salvador and Costa Rica are the two other countries where Free the Girls is working.
We are in the spring season when many people make an attempt to clean house and donate items no longer needed or wanted. Wilson said she wants to get the word out that a packing day will be held at Blount Community Church on April 30. Those who have bras to donate can bring them to Monte Vista up until that day.
So far, Free the Girls has collected more than 1.7 million bras.
The results of this nonprofit’s work is impactful on many lives, Wilson said. Statistics show that 10% of the women participates have been able to purchase land with the money they have made. Also, 50% have been able to build a modest home and 100% of the women’s children are attending school.
Giving the victims a chance to support themselves is life altering. Sadly, 80% if women who are rescued from sex trafficking end up being exploited again, Wilson said. It’s because they don’t have jobs or the marketable skills needed to start their own business, she said.
Free the Girls has a business model and teaches them how to be successful, Wilson said.
As for Monte Vista, it’s been a part of this mission since 2014 and became an official donation drop-off location in 2018. The Holston Conference of United Methodist Women are also strong supporters of the project, Wilson said.
There are those who put up a donation box at their place of employment. When their boxes are full, the bras are dropped off at Monte Vista. Wilson said they welcome anyone in the community who wants to participate.
“This is something we can all do,” she said. “We can make a difference.”
